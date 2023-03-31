Heading into this season, Cotter’s girls basketball team had plenty of doubters.

The Ramblers made it to the Section 1AA semifinals in both 2021 and 2022 with a 36-10 combined record, but the Class of 2022 played an outsized role in the success of those teams.

With four starters, including three Winona Daily News All-Area recipients from a year ago, all having since graduated, many of Section 1AA’s teams figured the path to the semifinals had gotten easier for the 2023 postseason.

“I think they looked at who we lost and thought other teams are bringing back more players and it’s going to be a real struggle for them. I think a lot of teams thought, ‘This is going to be the year we get them,’” head coach Pat Bowlin said.

After 32 years coaching Cotter, and four decades coaching basketball overall, Bowlin had plenty of tricks up his sleeve to make the most out of an inexperienced roster.

His efforts worked, with the Ramblers overcoming a shaky start to the season and making it to the section semifinals for the third year in a row, leading Bowlin to be named the Winona Daily News Coach of the Year for 2022-23.

At the start of the year, Bowlin did not worry about whether his team would play good defense; the Ramblers’ high-pressure defensive system has been the program’s calling card for years and is one of the reasons so many out-of-conference coaches from both Wisconsin and Minnesota like to schedule Cotter late in the regular season.

With a roster that has a handful of athletes that are all-state in sports besides basketball, hustling and hounding opponents would be easy enough.

“Defense is an effort area,” Bowlin said. “We had our identity and just had to put some new people in those spots.”

Offensively, Bowlin admits he was worried early on.

He estimates the team lost about 80% of their points scored from the previous year, with senior Allyssa Williams as the team’s only returning starter and junior Ava Killian and sophomore Clarissa Sauer moving into starting roles after being the Cotter rotation’s reserves the prior season.

All three had the potential to be big scorers, but none of them had to be in earlier years in their career and the Ramblers’ offense was struggling to find a leader to rally around in the team’s first few games. Cotter started the season 1-2, including a lopsided 62-24 loss to a Caledonia squad that was a preseason conference and section title contender.

At halftime of the team’s fourth game of the season, a nonconference matchup against Belle Plaine in a tournament in Mapleton on Dec. 9, the Ramblers were down 30-20. Bowlin knew he had to light a fire under his players to turn things around.

Sauer had shown the most offensive promise of any of the players throughout the offseason, but just a sophomore, she had not yet assumed the role of the Ramblers’ top dog. In fact, in the first half against Belle Plaine, she had zero points.

“I pleaded with her at halftime that she had to score for this team,” Bowlin said.

His tactic worked, as Sauer scored 18 points in the second half to lead a 55-52 comeback victory. The Ramblers looked like a totally different team after that game, going 11-2 in their next 13 games.

Sauer continued to develop as one of southeastern Minnesota’s top offensive weapons, scoring a Cotter-record 36 points in a win over P-E-M on Jan. 23 and averaging 18.0 points per game for the season as a whole on an incredibly efficient 60.9% effective field goal percentage.

Her ascendance not only shifted opposing defenses’ focus on to her, it also gave some extra confidence to her teammates in their ability to score as well.

“Even if it’s not your shot going in, if you see a teammate’s shot going in, I think shooting can become contagious,” Bowlin said.

By the time the postseason came around, the Ramblers were playing their best ball of the year and earned a No. 4 seed in the Section 1AA tournament.

They cruised past 13th-seeded St. Charles 49-34 in the first round and won a hard-fought matchup against fifth-seeded P-E-M 48-43 in the second round.

In the section semis, Cotter pushed top-seeded Goodhue to the brink in a 57-53 loss. The Wildcats would go on to beat Caledonia 78-58 in the section finals, with the close defeat against Goodhue after losing so handily to the Warriors early in the season showing how much Cotter had grown from the start of the season to the end.

While the Ramblers will need to replace Williams and fellow senior starter Elanna Kohner, the rest of Cotter’s rotation will be back next season and Bowlin and the team will have to face a different challenge: handling the expectations of having a target on their back.

“We’re definitely going to be in a nice position next year with a lot of kids coming back and a lot of experience, too,” Bowlin said. “The hope is that we take on that challenge and get to work. … You have to be at your best every game. Anything can happen, and all the time it does.”