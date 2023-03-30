The 2022-23 girls basketball season featured rivalry wins, thrilling comebacks and playoff excitement as local teams wrapped up another successful season. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the court game in and game out. Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area girls basketball team, with Player of the Year Kaylee Ruberg joined by four more first-team recipients and five second-team recipients, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Alivia Bell eighth grade, guard, Winona Made WDN All-Area second team as a seventh grader. … Earned All-Big 9 Conference this season. … Led the Winhawks with 13.9 points per game. … Also averaged 5.6 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game and 3.6 steals per game. … Head coach Tim Gleason said: “Decision making is one of her strengths — she sees the game. … The sky is the limit on what the next four years hold for her and her teammates.”

Lexi Pronschinske junior, forward, Cochrane-Fountain City

Earned first-team All-Dairyland Conference this season. … Led the Pirates with 15.5 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. … Scored 33 points in Nov. 22 win over Arcadia, the team’s only 30-plus scoring effort this year. … Shot 39% from 3-point range. … Also tallied 1.4 steals per game, 1.3 assists per game and swatted nine blocks. … Head coach Rick Peterson said: “Lexi is extremely motivated and scored in a variety of ways while teams were focused on shutting her down.”

Clarissa Sauer sophomore, forward, Cotter

Earned All-Three Rivers Conference this season. … Had the area’s highest scoring average this season with 18.0 points per game with a 60.9% effective field goal percentage and 44.7% shooting from 3-point range. … Also averaged 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.1 steals per game. … Scored school-record 36 points in Jan. 23 win over P-E-M. … Head coach Pat Bowlin said: “It was amazing the year she gave us. …Once she started getting going, it seemed like the rest of the team started coming, too.”

Kylie Verthein senior, guard, Lewiston-Altura Earned All-Three Rivers Conference this season. … Led the Cardinals with 16.2 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game. … Also averaged 2.0 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game. … Returned to form after missing most of sophomore year and playing at less than 100% through junior year with an ACL injury. … Head coach Trish Schultz said: “Kylie had an incredible senior year, she led her team with strong leadership and elite skills!”

SECOND TEAM

Ellie Ekern junior, guard, Rushford-Peterson

Earned All-Three Rivers Conference this season. … Averaged 14.6 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game. … Was R-P’s key defensive cog with 2.9 steals per game and 2.9 deflections per game. … Shot 39.7% from 3-point range and 77.4% from the free throw line with an effective field goal percentage of 53%. ... Head coach Joe Hatch said: “Ellie is a fierce competitor who really took a leap forward this year. She was our motor on defense and really put in time to become a major threat on offense.”

Natalie Lubinski junior, guard, Lewiston-Altura

Earned All-Three Rivers Conference honorable mention this year. … Averaged 14.4 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game as part of a dynamic duo with Verthein. … Also averaged 2.0 steals per game on the defensive end. … Head coach Trish Schultz said: “Natalie consistently scored big for our team this season. It was awesome to see her grow as a player.”

Emma Mann Junior, guard, Cochrane-Fountain City

Earned first-team All-Dairyland Conference this season. … Averaged 13.9 points per game and 3.2 assists per game offensively. … Led the Pirates defense with 2.1 steals per game. … Head coach Rick Peterson said: “Emma was a great floor leader the entire year on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball and would have the task of guarding the other team’s top scorer.”

MacKenzi Simmons junior, guard, Winona

Earned All-Big 9 Conference this season. … Averaged 13.5 points per game, less than half a point behind Winhawks leader Bell. … Season total of 69 made 3-pointers is second in school history, eight made 3-pointers in a game is school high. … Also averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 2.0 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game. … Head coach Tim Gleason said: “MacKenzi had her best offensive game in our season finale versus Byron, which I believe can be a springboard into the spring and to her senior year.”

Allyssa Williams senior, guard, Cotter

Made WDN All-Area second team as a junior. … Earned All-Three Rivers Conference this season. … Was Ramblers’ floor general on offense with team-high 6.5 assists per game alongside 12.3 points per game. … Key defensive stopper with 3.3 steals per game and 3.6 rebounds per game. …Head coach Pat Bowlin said: “She’s the leader of our team and she didn’t quit, so the team didn’t quit.”