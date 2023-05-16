On Monday, Lewiston-Altura announced the hiring of Samuel Barnes as the new head coach of the girls basketball team, bringing in a coach that is quickly rising through the local ranks.

Barnes was a girls varsity assistant for the first time last winter, but he made the most of his first season.

At his alma mater Stewartville, Barnes helped guide the Tigers to a 29-3 record and the program’s first state meet appearance, finishing as the Class AAA runner-up with a 66-60 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the title game.

Following that deep run, head coach Ryan Liffrig was named the Class AAA head coach of the year and Barnes earned Class AAA assistant coach of the year from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

If you ask Barnes, even though he says he is honored, the Cardinals’ new coach does not want to take the credit.

“I always credit the team with those things, how well they played on the floor and represented the community of Stewartville. It was an amazing season,” Barnes said.

Though that was his first job at the high school level, it was not his first time coaching basketball.

Barnes spent the prior two seasons as an assistant in the men’s program at Rochester Community and Technical College, following a season as an RCTC player.

That time at the collegiate level helped him sharpen his knowledge of the game of basketball, but the year at Stewartville opened his eyes to the totality of the high school coaching experience.

“I had never really coached high school sports before, so I learned a lot of the behind-the-scenes aspect of everything from junior high up…It would be like developing the program, focusing more on the academic aspect, focusing more on the entirety of high school athletics,” Barnes said.

After the Tigers’ state tournament run, Barnes began to keep his eyes peeled for any head coaching opportunities throughout the Southeastern Minnesota area and he says once Liffrig announced his retirement, it solidified his choice to find a job as the leader of a program of his own.

When he came across the Lewiston-Altura opening, he described it as a perfect fit. As both a player and coach, he went head-to-head against Three Rivers Conference foes in nonconference matchups, and he says he respected the high level of competition from top to bottom in the league.

“I know just looking at where that conference is at now, the athletics are amazing in the girls basketball programs throughout,” Barnes said.

Barnes replaces Trisha Schultz, who coached Lewiston-Altura for two seasons. The Cardinals went 5-22 last season, but L-A’s 11-16 record in the 2021-22 season was the program’s best since a 14-14 mark in 2011-12.

The Cardinals have not finished above .500 overall since a 16-12 mark in the 2004-05 season.

While Lewiston-Altura lost its top player from last year due to graduation, Winona Daily News all-area first-team member Kylie Verthein, the cupboard will not be bare for Barnes as the Cardinals bring back the majority of its rotation from a junior-heavy 2022-23 squad, including WDN all-area second-team member Natalie Lubinski.