One of the best measuring sticks of a program’s growth is when the team’s best player scores less from one year to the next.

Rushford-Peterson senior forward Kaylee Ruberg embodied that, leading the Trojans to their best record in six years this winter and wrapping up her career as one of the top scorers in R-P history, earning her the Winona Daily News’ girls basketball Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

“She didn’t necessarily score as much as she did last year, but it was never really about her accolades. It was always about trying to make our team better and how our team could be successful. She kind of ended up being a perfect kid to rebuild around,” head coach Joe Hatch said.

This year, Ruberg scored an average of 14.7 points per game, with 7.2 rebounds per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game. Respectable numbers, to be sure, but lower than the 19.0 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game she averaged as a junior.

After a few years of being the R-P team’s focal point, Ruberg was excited to have a more experienced and talented supporting cast around her, including fellow WDN All-Area honoree junior Ellie Ekern, and wanted to lead the way to make sure it happened.

“I just wanted to be someone people could look up to. I really made sure in practice the girls could see me as being a team player and being an inspiration for them. That was kind of one of my main goals,” Ruberg said.

Getting to that point was a multi-year rebuilding process, though.

Following 20-10 and 19-7 records in 2015-16 and 2016-17, respectively, the Trojans had three down years when Ruberg was in seventh, eighth and ninth grades, with a combined 15-67 record in that span. In eighth grade, Ruberg played a small role on the squad but took on a larger share in her freshman season.

It was her sophomore season where she took a big step up.

Ruberg scored a 13.6 points per game to go with 4.0 rebounds per game, earning All-Three Rivers Conference honorable mention and making the WDN’s All-Area second team as the Trojans finished a shortened campaign with a 4-15 record.

While Ruberg’s improvement as a player was a key part of the jump in scoring numbers and slight bump in winning percentage as a sophomore, another important part was Hatch coming is as the team’s coach.

After years as a junior high and junior varsity boys coach, Hatch joined the program in 2020 and had a bumpy first offseason as coronavirus protocols kept him from hosting the summer workouts and camps that would have helped the young team develop.

The growth that began in that campaign continued into the next season, and the team finished 2021-22 with a 12-16 record after winning their first postseason game since 2018-19.

Ruberg was the team’s centerpiece in all areas and nearly averaged a double-double with 19.0 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. She earned TRC all-conference honors and made the WDN first team for the first time following that junior season.

In the second-to-last regular season game of the year, Ruberg scored the 1,000th point of her career. It is a milestone that many players need the full four years of their career to accomplish, but it was even more special for Ruberg to hit the mark prior to her senior year beyond just being earlier than most.

Earlier that same winter her older brother Justin Ruberg, then a senior on the R-P boys squad, scored the 1,000th point of his career in a game in December.

The pair of siblings, just a year apart, grew up scrimmaging against each other and developed similar well-rounded games. For them to hit the same career milestone in the same season was a profound moment for the whole family.

“My parents, my biggest supporters. When Justin and I were little, they put us in pretty much anything to get better as human beings and as players. I give it all to them, they deserved that feeling of feeling accomplished for what they’ve done for us,” Kaylee Ruberg said.

In her senior season, she had a strong performance with 14.7 points per game and Ruberg finished her career with 1,465 total points to rank third in R-P girls basketball history.

Ruberg was one of just two seniors on the team, but solid junior, sophomore and freshman classes led to the most team success she had experienced in her career, with a 17-11 overall record and a playoff win for the second season in a row.

Throughout her career, she has always been a positive force off the court for the Trojans, which is not always the case for star athletes. So once the rest of her teammates caught up to her, it was no issue to take a bit less of a starring role.

“It was easy for (her teammates) to cheer for her when she was the focal point off everything we were doing because she had to be, and then it was easy for her to support them back this year when other kids started to step up and contribute more,” Hatch said.

In fact, Ruberg is already looking forward to the future success of those players. In that respect, Ruberg’s effect on the Rushford-Peterson girls basketball team will live on though her playing days are over.

“Those younger grades … who they are as people and as players is just kind of unbelievable. I don’t think they truly see their potential yet, but I think in the next two years they’ll see how good they are,” Ruberg said.