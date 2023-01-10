High school hockey: Depleted Winhawks fall to Mankato West

Winona/Cotter’s boys hockey team had been building up some momentum over the past few weeks, with a 2-1-2 record over its past five games, but a rash of injuries slowed the team Monday.

The Winhawks (2-6-2 overall, 0-4-2 conference) started strong, but the depleted roster ran out of gas as Big 9 Conference rival Mankato West (5-6-1, 3-2-1) pulled away for a 7-2 win at Bud King Ice Arena.

“We brought up a lot of young kids, although they did fine, we just didn’t have the stamina to sustain,” head coach Marty Raymond said.

Raymond emphasized that he and his squad did not want to make excuses for the loss, but without starting goaltender Michael Dubek and a handful of other players, the Winhawks called up JV players to fill in.

With MSHSL rules allowing players to only play five total periods in the same day, after playing a full JV game a number of the players could not come back out for the third varsity period.

Mankato West got on the board early, scoring 52 seconds into the game when junior Gage Schmidt knocked in a rebound chance for a 1-0 lead.

It was a bit of an eye-opening experience for some of the younger Winona players.

“We were trying to make sure the guys on the fourth line, the young guys, are ready to play when they’re called upon. Some guys had their first game like a deer in the headlights,” Raymond said.

The Winhawks buckled down for the rest of the period, keeping the Scarlets off the board for just over 14 minutes before sophomore Jaeger Zimmerman made it a 2-0 game at 15:12.

With their backs against the wall, the Winona players responded to the pressure.

Junior John Vail got the team on the board with a slap shot from the blue line with 47 seconds left, then junior Teis Larsen poked in a rebound with six second remaining to tie the score 2-2 to cap off an explosive final two minutes of the opening period.

It was the latest in a long line of goals for Larsen, with a team-high 12 goals so far through 10 games, with 11 assists as well.

He was Winona’s leading scorer as a sophomore last season with 20 goals and 28 assists in 27 games, but he has already taken a step forward both on and off the ice this winter.

“He’s become more of a leader, which is good as junior. He pushes other guys to be better and he wants to win, he’s a winner, I like that,” Raymond said.

Things started to turn in favor of the Scarlets early in the second period.

Schmidt scored for the second time with a power-play goal at 3:44 for a 3-2 lead, then Zimmerman scored his second of the day at 5:50 to make it 4-2.

Zimmerman finished off a hat trick with 2:14 remaining in the second period for a 5-2 lead and the depleted Winhawks looked spent.

After Zimmerman scored his fourth goal of the game to make it 6-2 early in the third period, even though Winona’s players were running on empty, they kept hustling every time they went onto the ice, which is something the coaching staff appreciated.

“After a loss the key word was you didn’t quit, so we’re going to take the positive for the night and tomorrow is another day,” Raymond said.

The Scarlets finished off the game’s scoring at 13:30 when senior Maddox Langworthy scored for a 7-2 final score.