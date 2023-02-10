It does not matter whether he’s on the grass or the ice, whether he has a ball or a puck, Teis Larsen is going to find a way to score.

The Winona junior is the Winhawks’ biggest offensive threat on both the hockey team in the winter and the soccer team in the fall, and he has played an outsized role in the successes of both squads.

While the Winona/Cotter hockey team has just a 6-11-2 record overall, Larsen has had a successful campaign with 25 goals and 21 assists through the team’s first 19 games. That 46 point total, with 2.42 points per game, puts Larsen among the top in the state in each of those scoring stats.

That scoring production has been critical for Winona, as Larsen has played a role in more than two-thirds of the team’s 63 goals.

Over the past few weeks, the Winhawks have been on a hot streak with wins in three of their past five games, and Larsen scored a hat trick in each of those three victories.

Although his production is important, once the rest of the young Winhawks squad begins to match that level, the team will be able to improve its record.

“I wish there could be more guys. When he scores three, we win the game. We just can’t have him do that all the time,” head coach Marty Raymond.

As Larsen’s career on the ice continues, his scoring abilities will be able to shine even more as he rounds out his defensive skillset further.

“When you’re a superstar, you’ve got to play always physical, got to play hard. Look at (NHL star Connor) McDavid, he plays both sides of the ice. Teis has to be that guy, and I think he can,” Raymond said.

If you ask Larsen, part of his success on the hockey team comes because he is already in top shape from just wrapping up the soccer season.

This past fall, Larsen guided the Winhawks boys soccer program to its first ever section title game. In total, the junior forward scored 15 goals and tallied six assists to play a role in 21 of the team’s 29 goals on the year. For his efforts, Larsen earned a spot on the Class AA all-state first-team.

Winona boys soccer coach Oscar Uribe has been coaching Larsen since he was in first grade, and he has always outworked just about everyone else in all aspects.

“All the time I have known him, he works in his trade when nobody’s watching. The success on the field or the ice is not because he’s just super talented,” Uribe said.

Although the physical mechanics of scoring in the two sports are incredibly different, with one involving hand-eye coordination and the other using his feet, there are attributes that benefit Larsen in both.

“It’s all about reading the goalie, finding the right gaps, reading the play. … It’s all mental,” Larsen said.

Both Raymond and Uribe notice a different mental skill that Larsen has, and it is a will to win that exceeds the average teenager.

“He’s a competitor, he doesn’t like to lose. That’s a big plus in life,” Raymond said.

“Ever since he was a little kid, he was all about winning, about being first,” Uribe adds.

If Larsen continues his scoring pace in his senior season, he will be at the top of the Winona Senior High record books in multiple stats in both sports.

For a kid that grew up hoping to be the next great Winona athlete, Larsen is close to that goal.

“I grew up looking up to everybody on those two teams,” Larsen said. “I wished I could be out there and be the top guy the other kids could look up to.”