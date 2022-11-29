High school hockey: Winona girls overcoming decade of struggles

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Winona girls hockey team is off to a strong start to the season.

In the team’s first game of the 2022-23 campaign on Nov. 12, the Winhawks snapped a 48-game winless streak that spanned nearly six years with a 2-1 victory over Red Wing.

Since then, Winona has won two more games and built up a 3-3 record overall, with all three losses coming in nonconference matchups while going 3-0 to start Big 9 Conference play.

While many programs would not consider a 3-3 start to the season a success, it certainly is for a Winhawks program that has had a rough decade.

“I think the excitement to come to the rink is back. We kind of lost that over the last couple years,” head coach Rick Burns.

Winona revived its girls hockey program prior to the 2020 school year, and in the two seasons since, the team went a combined 0-37. In the two seasons before a three-year hiatus, WSHS won one game each year and went 2-45-3 total.

The program’s last .500 season was an 11-11-2 campaign in 2011-12, and the team has not been above .500 since notching an 11-10 record in 2009-10.

This year’s team has a chip on its shoulder to do everything necessary to reverse that trend.

“I think the biggest thing is their work ethic,” Burns said. “Their preparedness of coming down to the rink and being ready to work, so far, has been the biggest change.”

That increased effort is showing up in the stat sheet, both as a team and individually.

Through the first six games, the Winhawks are averaging 1.83 goals per game while allowing 2.17 per game, both of which are significant steps up from their 0.47 and 5.58 marks from last season.

So far, Winona has not allowed more than four goals in a game after allowing fewer than five goals just four times in last year’s 19 games. The team scored two or more goals once last season but has done so three times so far.

A big part of the team’s turnaround has been thanks to the play of sophomore goaltender Aliya Gricius. She has been in net for most of Winona’s games since reviving the program in 2020, and now that experience is paying dividends, with significant jumps in goals against average and save percentage, while also picking up her first career shutout in a 5-0 win over Mankato West on Nov. 17.

Her strong play so far this season has spurred on the Winhawks offense as well.

“Knowing that she’s back there frees us up to try and do a few more things than what a lot of teams would be able to. She can make some saves that a lot of goalies won’t make,” Burns said.

Winona’s top goal scorers have taken steps up so far as well.

Avery Engbrecht was second on the team with two goals in 20-21, and led the way with four goals last year. This season, the junior captain has six goals and eight assists.

As the young roasters of years past have become veterans, they have added a new head coach as Burns takes over after spending a year as an assistant on the team.

And despite the program’s decade-long struggles, he is not going to make excuses as he tries to kick off a more successful era.

“Obviously the biggest thing is the buck stops here,” Burns said. “If we don’t have the results, it’s my fault.”