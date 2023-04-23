Though unpleasant weather has impacted the early portion of the track and field season, a number of athletes have begun to stand out. Here is the Winona Daily News’ first leaderboard of the spring, with weekly updates coming through the end of the season.
BOYS 100-meter dash
1. Junior Evan Maurud – Winona – 11.34, 2. Junior Owen Graner – Winona – 11.54, 3. Freshman Ezra Burros – Cotter – 11.56, 4. Sophomore Max Knapmiller—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 11.72, 5. Sophomore Krayton Bergstrom – Winona – 11.76
200-meter dash 1. Junior Evan Maurud – Winona – 23.16, 2. Senior Xavier Schultz – Winona – 23.55, 3. Senior Chase DeYoung – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 23.89, 4. Senior Aiden Kronebusch – Winona – 23.93, 5. Senior Jay-Veon Blackmond-Joswick – Winona – 24.40
400-meter dash
1. Junior Luke Gardner – Cotter – 51.26, 2. Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 52.77, 3. Senior Dalton Hoel – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 53.16, 4. Junior Elliot Fitzgerald – Cotter – 54.65, 5. Junior Evan Bucknam – Winona – 54.92
800-meter run
1. Senior Sam Ruiter—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 2:08.73, 2. Senior Jared Loos – Winona – 2:10.83, 3. Sophomore Max Horeck – Winona – 2:15.31, 4. Sophomore Matthew Sprague – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 2:17.88, 5. Sophomore Brady Benedict – Winona – 2:18.18
1,600-meter run
1. Junior Ryan Prinsen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 4:46.81, 2. Senior Sam Ruiter—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 4:47.97, 3. Senior Wesley Pronschinske – Cochrane-Fountain City – 4:48.85, 4. Senior Myles Rasmussen – Winona – 4:52.39, 5. Senior Jared Loos – Winona – 4:52.44
3,200-meter run
1. Senior Myles Rasmussen – Winona – 10:22.65, 2. Eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen – Winona – 10:22.76, 3. Seventh grader Erik Semling – Cotter – 10:25.83, 4. Sophomore Brady Benedict – Winona – 10:29.26, 5. Senior Sam Ruiter—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 10:50.90
110-meter hurdles 1. Sophomore Quintin Betthauser—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 16.61, 2. Junior Hayden Thoma—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 18.79, 3. Sophomore Omar Jimenez—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 20.09, 4. Sophomore Sam Mundt – Lewiston-Altura – 21.02, 5. Freshman Blake Brush—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 21.57
300-meter hurdles
1. Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 42.31, 2. Sophomore Omar Jimenez—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 44.81, 3. Sophomore Casey Herek—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 46.02, 4. Junior Hayden Thoma—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 46.34, 5. Senior Bryan Cassellius – Winona – 46.48
4x100-meter relay
1. Winona – 44.86, 2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 46.18, 3. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 49.07, 4. Lewiston-Altura – 51.52, 5. Cotter – 51.94
4x200-meter relay
1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 1:36.37, 2. Winona – 1:36.54, 3. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 1:39.96, 4. Lewiston-Altura – 1:46.01
4x400-meter relay
1. Cotter – 3:37.60, 2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 3:39.59, 3. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 3:40.09, 4. Winona – 3:40.67, 5. Lewiston-Altura – 3:58.21
4x800-meter relay
1. Winona – 8:54.77, 2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 9:06.76, 3. Cotter – 9:44.58, 4. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 10:28.59
Shot put
1. Junior Garrett Bonow – Lewiston-Altura – 45-feet, 5 ½-inches, 2. Senior Jackson Bergan – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 44-feet, 10 ½-inches, 3. Junior Carter Repaal—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 44-feet, 4-inches, 4. Sophomore Aiden Wilson – Winona – 41-feet, 2-inches, 5. Senior Wesley Wollan – Winona – 40-feet, 7-inches
Discus
1. Senior Jackson Bergan – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 134-feet, 3-inches, 2. Senior Wesley Wollan – Winona – 130-feet, 7-inches, 3. Junior Taylor Haney—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 122-feet, 11-inches, 4. Junior Cisco Jimenez—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 117-feet, 5. Junior Carter Repaal—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 112-feet, 9-inches
High jump
1. Sophomore Grayden Barum—Cochrane-Fountain City – 5-feet, 10-inches, 2. Senior Brady Seiling—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 5-feet, 6-inches, 3. Senior Grady Hengel—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 5-feet, 4-inches, 4. Senior Bryce Pickering – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 5-feet, 2-inches, 4. Eighth grader Lucas Redalen – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 5-feet, 2-inches
Long jump
1. Junior Luke Gardner – Cotter – 20-feet, 10 ¾-inches, 2. Senior Grady Hengel—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 20-feet, 8-inches, 3. Senior Brady Seiling—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 20-feet, 1 ¼-inches, 4. Senior Dalton Hoel—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 19-feet, 2-inches, 5. Junior Max Uribe – Winona – 18-feet, 8-inches
Triple jump
1. Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 40-feet, 8-inches, 2. Sophomore Gregg Gile – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 38-inches, 2 ½-inches, 3. Sophomore Alex Wedl – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 37-feet, 4. Junior Elliot Fitzgerald – Cotter – 36-feet, 11-feet, 5. Junior Bobby Sandcork – Cotter – 36-feet, 1 ½-inches
Pole vault
1. Junior Ryan Prinsen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 9-feet, 2. Sophomore Sawyer Smock—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 8-feet, 6-inches, 2. Sophomore Nathanael Sorenson—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 8-feet, 6-inches, 2. Senior Michael Smith – Winona – 8-feet, 6-inches, 2. Senior Ayden Crigler – Winona – 8-feet, 6-inches
GIRLS 100-meter dash
1. Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 12.96, 2. Senior Brielle Rasmussen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 13.15, 3. Junior Camila Puente – Cotter – 13.33, 4. Eighth grader Erin Burke – Winona – 13.66, 5. Freshman Pippa Serleth – Winona – 13.73
200-meter dash 1. Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 26.52, 2. Junior Ava Killian – Cotter – 26.75, 3. Senior Brielle Rasmussen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 27.89, 4. Sophomore Anna Gilmer – Winona – 28.61, 5. Freshman Ava Helgemoe—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 29.13
400-meter dash
1. Freshman Calla Pike – Winona – 1:03.90, 2. Sophomore Anna Gilmer – Winona – 1:04.79, 3. Sophomore Macy Piechowski – Cotter – 1:05.39, 4. Junior Kaylee Hauge—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 1:05.75, 5. Sophomore Rylee Kennedy – Lewiston-Altura – 1:07.30
800-meter run
1. Freshman Addy Duellman—Cochrane-Fountain City – 2:26.16, 2. Junior Adrianna Rotering—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 2:33.00, 3. Senior Ava Pike – Winona – 2:36.78, 4. Junior Lauren Honken – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 2:37.60, 5. Sophomore Delilah Boberg – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 2:40.40
1,600-meter run
1. Junior Adrianna Rotering—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 5:40.64, 2. Senior Ava Pike – Winona – 5:53.65, 3. Freshman Calla Pike – Winona – 5:56.29, 4. Junior Mollie Ping – Winona – 5:57.75, 5. Freshman Kiley Pollock – Winona – 6:02.65
3,200-meter run
1. Sophomore Sonja Semling – Cotter – 11:56.81, 2. Junior Mollie Ping – Winona – 12:22.26, 3. Freshman Kiley Pollock – Winona – 12:37.17, 4. Junior Adrianna Rotering—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 12:38.53, 5. Junior A.J. Parker—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 13:11.07
100-meter hurdles
1. Freshman Aubryana Boldt—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 16.52, 2. Sophomore Alexis Urbick – Winona – 17.52, 3. Junior Ellie Gold – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 18.82, 4. Junior Grace Erickson – Lewiston-Altura – 19.41, 5. Sophomore Emma Schindler—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 20.22
300-meter hurdles
1. Sophomore Alexis Urbick – Winona – 52.05, 2. Junior Ellie Gold – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 55.04, 3. Sophomore Claire Heiring – Cotter – 55.27, 4. Sophomore Reyna Garcia—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 59.63, 5. Freshman Aspyn Knutson—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 1:00.21
4x100-meter relay
1. Winona – 53.18, 2. Lewiston-Altura – 54.09, 3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 55.36, 4. Cotter – 56.15, 5. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 1:01.11
4x200-meter relay
1. Cotter – 1:55.15, 2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 1:58.26, 3. Winona – 1:58.84, 4. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 2:00.03
4x400-meter relay
1. Winona – 4:22.20, 2. Cotter – 4:29.26, 3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 4:32.59, 4. Cochrane-Fountain City – 4:34.67, 5. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 5:01.17
4x800-meter relay
1. Winona – 10:31.76, 2. Cotter – 10:54.80, 3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 11:00.70
Shot put
1. Senior Arianna Berlin-Burns – Winona – 36-feet, 5-inches, 2. Junior Shay Berlin-Burns – Winona – 35-feet, 4-inches, 3. Senior Sydney Torgerson—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 34-feet, 7 ½-inches, 4. Junior Savanna Loken – Cotter – 32-feet, 10 ½-inches, 5. Junior Shelby Hass—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 32-feet, 3 ½-inches
Discus
1. Junior Shay Berlin-Burns – Winona – 120-feet, 5-inches, 2. Senior Sydney Torgerson—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 106-feet, 6-inches, 3. Junior Georgia Mundt – Lewiston-Altura – 97-feet, 5-inches, 4. Junior Abigail Koehler – Winona – 90-feet, 6-inches, 5. Senior Ashtyn Meyer – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 89-feet, 5-inches
High jump
1. Sophomore Chloe Fratzke – Winona – 5-feet, 2-inches, 2. Sophomore Clarissa Sauer – Cotter – 4-feet, 10-inches, 3. Sophomore Ana Knecht—Cochrane-Fountain City – 4-feet, 6-inches, 3. Sophomore Emily Hansen – Lewiston-Altura – 4-feet, 6-inches, 3. Sophomore Alexis Urbick – Winona – 4-feet, 6-inches
Long jump
1. Sophomore Cecilia Dittrich – Cochrane-Fountain City – 15-feet, 8 ½-inches, 2. Junior Carly Conway – Winona – 15-feet, 4 ½-inches, 2. Freshman Pippa Serleth – Winona – 5-feet, 4 ½-inches, 4. Junior Clarice Potter – Winona – 15-feet, 2-inches, 5. Senior Jordan Stanislowski—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 15-feet, 1-inch
Triple jump
1. Senior Jordan Stanislowski—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 32-feet, 8-inches, 2. Freshman Aubryana Boldt—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 32-feet, 5-inches, 3. Freshman Ava Helgemoe – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 29-feet, 8 ½-inches, 4. Senior Ava Dahlke – Winona – 29-feet, 5. Junior Colleen Costello – Cotter – 28-feet, 3 ½-inches
Pole vault
1. Junior Lauren Honken—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 9-feet, 2. Freshman Pippa Serleth – Winona – 7-feet, 6-inches, 2. Junior Clarice Potter – Winona – 7-feet, 6-inches, 4. Junior Ava Roessler—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 7-feet, 5. Sophomore Kaylee Womack—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 7-feet