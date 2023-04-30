As the track and field season pushes forward, a number of athletes have begun to stand out. Here is the Winona Daily News’ all-area leaderboard, with weekly updates coming through the end of the season.
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Junior Evan Maurud – Winona – 11.34, 2. Freshman Ezra Burros – Cotter – 11.46, 3. Junior Owen Graner – Winona – 11.54, 4. Junior Jackson Nelson – Cochrane-Fountain City – 11.65, 5. Sophomore Preston Meinke – Cotter – 11.71
200-meter dash 1. Junior Evan Maurud – Winona – 23.16, 2. Senior Xavier Schultz – Winona – 23.55, 3. Senior Aiden Kronebusch – Winona – 23.72, 4. Senior Chase DeYoung – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 23.89, 5. Senior Jay-Veon Blackmond-Joswick – Winona – 24.40
400-meter dash
1. Junior Luke Gardner – Cotter – 50.50, 2. Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 51.90, 3. Junior Elliot Fitzgerald – Cotter – 52.60, 4. Senior Xavier Schultz – Winona – 52.97, 5. Senior Dalton Hoel – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 53.16
800-meter run
1. Senior Myles Rasmussen – Winona – 2:08.70, 2. Senior Sam Ruiter—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 2:08.73, 3. Senior Jared Loos – Winona – 2:10.83, 4. Junior Xander Burmeister – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 2:11.36, 5. Sophomore Max Horeck – Winona – 2:12.17
1,600-meter run
1. Senior Wesley Pronschinske – Cochrane-Fountain City – 4:35.07, 2. Senior Sam Ruiter—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 4:46.60, 3. Junior Ryan Prinsen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 4:46.81, 4. Senior Myles Rasmussen – Winona – 4:52.39, 5. Senior Jared Loos – Winona – 4:52.44
3,200-meter run
1. Senior Wesley Pronschinske – Cochrane-Fountain City – 9:46.10, 2. Eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen – Winona – 10:20.35, 3. Senior Myles Rasmussen – Winona – 10:22.65, 4. Seventh grader Erik Semling – Cotter – 10:25.83, 5. Sophomore Brady Benedict – Winona – 10:29.26
110-meter hurdles
1. Sophomore Quintin Betthauser — Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 16.61, 2. Junior Max Uribe – Winona – 18.36, 3. Senior Wyatt Abts – Cochrane-Fountain City – 18.51, 4. Junior Hayden Thoma—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 18.79, 5. Sophomore Omar Jimenez—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 19.15
300-meter hurdles
1. Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 42.31, 2. Sophomore Omar Jimenez—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 44.76, 3. Sophomore Quintin Betthauser—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 45.71, 4. Sophomore Casey Herek—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 46.02, 5. Junior Max Uribe – Winona – 46.32
4x100-meter relay
1. Winona – 44.53, 2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 46.17, 3. Cochrane-Fountain City—47.89, 4. Cotter – 48.71, 5. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 49.07
4x200-meter relay
1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 1:36.37, 2. Winona – 1:36.54, 3. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 1:39.94, 4. Cochrane-Fountain City – 1:42.37, 5. Lewiston-Altura – 1:44.84
4x400-meter relay
1. Cotter – 3:36.74, 2. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 3:38.98, 3. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 3:40.09, 4. Winona – 3:40.67, 5. Cochrane-Fountain City – 3:56.10
4x800-meter relay
1. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 8:41.35, 2. Winona – 8:41.36, 3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 9:06.76, 4. Cotter – 9:44.58
Shot put
1. Junior Garrett Bonow – Lewiston-Altura – 48-feet, 9-inches, 2. Junior Carter Repaal—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 46-feet, 9 ½-inches, 3. Senior Jackson Bergan – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 44-feet, 10 ½-inches, 4. Senior Wesley Wollan – Winona – 43-feet, 3 ¾-inches, 5. Sophomore Aiden Wilson – Winona – 41-feet, 2-inches
Discus
1. Senior Jackson Bergan – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 134-feet, 3-inches, 2. Senior Wesley Wollan – Winona – 130-feet, 7-inches, 3. Junior Taylor Haney—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 122-feet, 11-inches, 4. Senior Michael Weber – Cochrane-Fountain City – 119-feet, 9 ½-inches, 5. Junior Cisco Jimenez—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 117-feet
High jump
1. Sophomore Grayden Barum—Cochrane-Fountain City – 6-feet, 1-inch, 2. Senior Brady Seiling—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 5-feet, 6-inches, 3. Senior Grady Hengel—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 5-feet, 4-inches, 3. Sophomore Alex Wedl – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 5-feet, 4-inches, 3. Freshman Aiden Falls – Winona – 5-feet, 4-inches
Long jump
1. Junior Luke Gardner – Cotter – 20-feet, 10 ¾-inches, 2. Senior Grady Hengel—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 20-feet, 8-inches, 3. Senior Dalton Hoel—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 20-feet, 5-inches, 4. Sophomore Preston Meinke – Cotter – 20-feet, 2 ½-inches, 5. Senior Brady Seiling—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 20-feet, 1 ¼-inches
Triple jump
1. Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 41-feet, 1 ¼-inches, 2. Sophomore Gregg Gile – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 39-inches, 8 ½-inches, 3. Sophomore Kyle Seiling – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 37-feet, 9-inches, 4. Sophomore Alex Wedl – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 37-feet, 5. Junior Elliot Fitzgerald – Cotter – 36-feet, 11-feet
Pole vault
1. Sophomore Sawyer Smock—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 9-feet, 6-inches, 1. Senior Michael Smith – Winona – 9-feet, 6-inches, 3. Junior Ryan Prinsen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 9-feet, 3. Senior Ayden Crigler – Winona – 9-feet, 3. Sophomore Nathanael Sorenson—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 9-feet
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 12.91, 2. Senior Brielle Rasmussen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 13.15, 3. Junior Ava Killian – Cotter – 13.21, 4. Junior Camila Puente – Cotter – 13.33, 5. Freshman Macy Donnenwerth – Cotter – 13.37
200-meter dash
1. Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 26.52, 2. Junior Ava Killian – Cotter – 26.75, 3. Senior Brielle Rasmussen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 27.51, 4. Sophomore Anna Gilmer – Winona – 28.61, 5. Sophomore Macy Piechowski – Cotter – 28.80
400-meter dash
1. Sophomore Macy Piechowski – Cotter – 1:03.12, 2. Freshman Calla Pike – Winona – 1:03.90, 3. Sophomore Anna Gilmer – Winona – 1:04.79, 4. Sophomore Claire Heiring – Cotter – 1:05.12, 5. Senior Breilynn Halverson – Cochrane-Fountain City – 1:05.50
800-meter run
1. Freshman Addy Duellman—Cochrane-Fountain City – 2:26.16, 2. Freshman Calla Pike – Winona – 2:29.31, 3. Senior Breilynn Halverson – Cochrane-Fountain City – 2:29.55, 4. Junior Adrianna Rotering—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 2:30.27, 5. Senior Ava Pike – Winona – 2:32.04
1,600-meter run
1. Freshman Addy Duellman—Cochrane-Fountain City – 5:10.08, 2. Sophomore Sonja Semling – Cotter – 5:26.90, 3. Adrianna Rotering—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 5:40.15, 4. Freshman Kiley Pollock – Winona – 5:48.70, 5. Junior Mollie Ping – Winona – 5:51.17
3,200-meter run
1. Freshman Addy Duellman—Cochrane-Fountain City – 11:35.84, 2. Sophomore Sonja Semling – Cotter – 11:39.06, 3. Junior Mollie Ping – Winona – 12:06.90, 4. Freshman Kiley Pollock – Winona – 12:22.11, 5. Junior Adrianna Rotering—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 12:38.53
100-meter hurdles
1. Freshman Aubryana Boldt—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 16.46, 2. Sophomore Alexis Urbick – Winona – 17.10, 3. Senior Ella Arneson—Cochrane-Fountain City – 18.17, 4. Junior Ellie Gold – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 18.82, 5. Junior Grace Erickson – Lewiston-Altura – 19.09
300-meter hurdles
1. Sophomore Alexis Urbick – Winona – 50.24, 2. Sophomore Clarissa Sauer – Cotter – 52.80, 3. Junior Ellie Gold – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 53.79, 4. Sophomore Claire Heiring – Cotter – 55.27, 5. Lydia Pedretti – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 56.91
4x100-meter relay
1. Winona – 52.53, 2. Cotter – 52.55, 3. Lewiston-Altura – 54.09, 4. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 55.36, 5. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 59.10
4x200-meter relay
1. Winona – 1:51.83, 2. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 1:54.75, 3. Cotter – 1:55.15, 4. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 1:58.26, 5. Cochrane-Fountain City – 2:08.71
4x400-meter relay
1. Winona – 4:12.38, 2. Cotter – 4:23.72, 3. Cochrane-Fountain City – 4:26.93, 4. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 4:32.59, 5. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 5:01.17
4x800-meter relay
1. Winona – 10:31.76, 2. Cotter – 10:54.80, 3. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 11:00.70, 4. Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 12:24.38
Shot put
1. Senior Arianna Berlin-Burns – Winona – 36-feet, 5-inches, 2. Junior Shay Berlin-Burns – Winona – 38-feet, 8 ½-inches, 3. Senior Sydney Torgerson—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 34-feet, 7 ½-inches, 4. Junior Savanna Loken – Cotter – 32-feet, 10 ½-inches, 5. Junior Shelby Hass—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 32-feet, 3 ½-inches
Discus
1. Junior Shay Berlin-Burns – Winona – 121-feet, 4-inches, 2. Senior Sydney Torgerson—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 106-feet, 6-inches, 3. Freshman Autumn Wadewitz – Winona – 104-feet, 4-inches, 4. Junior Georgia Mundt – Lewiston-Altura – 99-feet, 5-inches, 5. Junior Abigail Koehler – Winona – 91-feet, 2-inches
High jump
1. Sophomore Chloe Fratzke – Winona – 5-feet, 2-inches, 2. Sophomore Clarissa Sauer – Cotter – 4-feet, 10-inches, 3. Senior Ava Dahlke – Winona – 4-feet, 8-inches, 3. Junior Jessica Beguin – Cotter – 4-feet, 8-inches, 5. Sophomore Ana Knecht—Cochrane-Fountain City – 4-feet, 6-inches, 5. Sophomore Emily Hansen – Lewiston-Altura – 4-feet, 6-inches, 5. Sophomore Alexis Urbick – Winona – 4-feet, 6-inches, 5. Junior Tayler Helgemoe – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 4-feet, 6-inches, 5. Junior Grace Erickson – Lewiston-Altura – 4-feet, 6-inches
Long jump
1. Freshman Aubryana Boldt—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 15-feet, 10 ½-inches, 2. Junior Alayna Stendahl – Cochrane-Fountain City – 15-feet, 10 ¼-inches, 3. Sophomore Cecilia Dittrich – Cochrane-Fountain City – 15-feet, 8 ½-inches, 4. Junior Carly Conway – Winona – 15-feet, 5 ½-inches, 5. Freshman Pippa Serleth – Winona – 15-feet, 4 ½-inches
Triple jump
1. Freshman Aubryana Boldt—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 32-feet, 11 ¾-inches, 2. Senior Jordan Stanislowski—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 32-feet, 8-inches, 3. Freshman Ava Helgemoe – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 29-feet, 8 ½-inches, 4. Senior Ava Dahlke – Winona – 29-feet, 1-inch, 5. Sophomore Ainsley Rice—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 28-feet, 4 ¼-inches
Pole vault
1. Junior Lauren Honken—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 9-feet, 2. Freshman Pippa Serleth – Winona – 8-feet, 2. Junior Clarice Potter – Winona – 8-feet, 4. Junior Claire Erickson – Lewiston-Altura – 7-feet, 6-inches, 5. Junior Ava Roessler—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 7-feet, 5. Sophomore Kaylee Womack—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 7-feet, 5. Sophomore Rylee Kennedy – Lewiston-Altura – 7-feet