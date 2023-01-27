High school roundup: Bunke leads Trojans boys to win over Cotter

Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team picked up a 64-46 victory over Cotter on Thursday thanks to the hot shooting of junior Dawson Bunke.

Bunke hit his first six 3-point shots to help the Trojans (9-7 overall, 5-3 conference) to a 44-24 halftime lead, and the junior guard had 32 total points to lead all scorers in the 18-point Three Rivers Conference victory over the Ramblers (6-7, 2-4).

Senior guard Grady Hengel had 15 points as well for the Trojans.

Cotter was led by a 21-point performance from junior wing Luke Gardner, and sophomore Ian Schmidt added 10.

G-E-T 67, Westby 34

The Red Hawks (8-7, 4-2) are rolling with three straight wins over six days, including a Coulee Conference win at home against the Norsemen (5-9, 2-3).

Junior wing Cody Schmitz had a game-high 25 points for G-E-T as they carry a wave of momentum into a meeting with West Salem on Tuesday.

Junior forward Braden Anibas added 16 for the Red Hawks. Westby junior guard Caleb Johnson also had 16, a team-high.

Chatfield 75, Lewiston-Altura 55

The Cardinals (5-8, 2-6) dropped their fifth game in a row, losing on the road against the Three Rivers rival Gophers (8-8, 4-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chatfield 72, Lewiston-Altura 59

The Cardinals (4-12, 2-9) lost their second game in a row while the Gophers (14-5, 8-2) stretched a winning streak to four games in a TRC matchup in Lewiston.

Anna Kivimagi of Chatfield led all scorers with 23 points, though L-A senior Kylie Verthein was not far behind, scoring 20 to lead the Cardinals.

Juniors Natalie Lubinski and Georgia Mundt also hit double digits for L-A, scoring 14 and 12 respectively.

Blair-Taylor 75, G-E-T 33

A pair of 20-point performances led the Wildcats (16-0) to another win to add to their perfect record, this time in a nonconference game against the Red Hawks (3-14).

Senior guard Abby Thompson had a great night at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and nabbing six steals to go with five assists. Senior guard Lindsay Steien also had 20 points and finished a rebound shy of a double-double.

Freshman center Andrea Waldera added 10 points.

GYMNASTICS

Winona 139.175, Faribault 59.025

The Winhawks had their season-high team score in a sizable win over the Falcons.

Winona had the top four in the all-around, with Natalya Franz winning with a score of 35.45, Savannah Gabel in second at 34.35, Neveah Mitchell third at 33.975 and Makenna Schroeder at 33.775 in fourth.

Those four finished in the same order in both the vault and bars.

Gabel took first in the beam, Schroeder was second and Mitchell was third. In the floor, Franz was first, Schroeder was second and Mitchell and Gabel tied for third.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Winona 4, Rochester Century 2

The Winhawks (7-12, 6-6) moved to .500 in Big 9 Conference play with a home win over the Cougars (7-15-1, 6-6).

Century scored the only goal of the first period, but Winona junior Ayanna King tied the game just over two minutes into the second period off an assist by junior Avery Engbrecht.

Engbrecht put the Winhawks ahead with a goal at 8:03 in the second, assisted by sophomore Kasja Kovala and junior Ana Gomez, then scored an unassisted shorthanded goal at 7:02 in the third period to make it 3-1.

Less than a minute later, Century scored to make it 3-2, but Winona closed out the game with a power play goal by freshman Briar Rouleau at 10:18, with an assist by eighth grader Addison Burns.

The three-point game brings Engbrecht to 17 goals and six assists on the year, leading Winona in both stats.

BOYS HOCKEY

Rochester John Marshall 3, Winona 2

The Winhawks (3-9-2, 1-6-2) lost a close conference contest on the road against the Rockets (7-9-1, 3-5-1).

WRESTLING

Independence/Gilmanton 60, C-FC 18

The Pirates won both of the matches that were wrestled, but a rash of forfeits were too much to overcome.

Noah Henderson pinned Gracie Rombalski at 1:52 in the 106-pound weight class and Abraham Henderson pinned Max Marsolek at 1:16 at 152 pounds.