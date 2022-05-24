High school roundup: C-FC softball comes back and G-E-T baseball wins title

With three outs remaining in its first playoff game in the WIAA Division 4 Regional bracket on Tuesday, the Cochrane-Fountain City softball team’s bats came alive.

Entering the seventh-inning trailing by three runs, the sixth-seeded Pirates (12-14) scored nine to take the lead and upset the third-seeded Mustangs in an 11-5 final score.

Senior Ava Schmitt went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI while sophomore shortstop and leadoff hitter Emma Mann (2 for 5) scored four runs.

Mustangs junior Kaitlynn Severson (2 for 3) hit a home run and recorded three RBI.

The Pirates next game will be against another underdog team on a hot streak in the seventh-seed Osseo-Fairchild, who beat second-seed Loyal/Greenwood 18-14.

Chatfield 1, Cotter 0

The third-seeded Ramblers (17-4) picked up their first loss of the postseason, falling in a low-scoring road matchup against the second-seeded Gophers in the second round of the MSHSL Section 1AA bracket.

Chatfield scored the game’s only run in the second inning, stringing together a walk, an error and a sacrifice fly.

Cotter sophomore Madison Hazelton pitched well, going six innings with three hits and two walks with six strikeouts, allowing one unearned run.

Despite the loss, the Ramblers outhit the Gophers 9 to 3. Senior Alison French, senior Megan Morgan and senior Mallory Ehlenfeldt all had two hits apiece.

Cotter will head to the Elimination Bracket, where the team has a chance to battle back to the championship game, but one more loss will end the season. The Ramblers’ next game will be against four-seed P-E-M on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Chatfield High School, with a win granting them a matchup later that same evening against the loser of two-seed Chatfield and top-seed St. Charles.

Southland 19, Rushford-Peterson 12

The third-seeded Trojans (6-14) lost their first game of the playoffs, dropping a high-scoring road game against the second-seeded Rebels in the second round of the MSHSL Section 1A bracket.

R-P will move to the elimination bracket for a 4 p.m. game on Thursday against four-seed Mabel-Canton at Wabasha-Kellogg High School.

BASEBALL

G-E-T 8, Black River Falls 2

The Red Hawks (14-7, 9-3) put an end to an extended window of sorting out the conference championship picture.

West Salem won a share of the title last week, and Viroqua won a share of its own on Monday. G-E-T made it a three-way tie by beating the Tigers handily for a second time.

The Red Hawks scored four runs in the top of the first inning and relied on the pitching of Thomas Haney the rest of the way.

Owen Eddy was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Ethan Stoner and Collini Handke each added a pair of runs driven in for G-E-T, which bounced back from losing games to the Panthers and Blackhawks.

Jack Beedle and Cole Williams also had two hits for the Red Hawks, and Zach Grams stole two bases.

Haney completed the game in 79 pitches, striking out one and walking one while allowing four hits. AJ Maurdion drove in both Black River Falls runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

