High school roundup: Cotter girls soccer hangs with state contender

Cotter’s girls soccer team prepared for the postseason with a nonconference game against one of the state’s top contenders in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

The Ramblers (12-2-1) played to a 2-2 draw at home against Breck (8-6-1), which was ranked fourth in this week’s Class A Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association poll, with Cotter being unranked in that same poll.

Rochester Lourdes, which is ranked sixth, is the only other ranked team the Ramblers have played this fall, with Cotter winning 2-1 in Winona on Sept. 12.

Junior Ava Killian scored both of the Ramblers' goals, with senior Allyssa Williams earning one assist.

Breck was last season’s state runner up, while Cotter finished in a tie for third. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in last year’s regular-season finale.

Winona 4, Rochester John Marshall 0

The Winhawks (9-5-2 overall, 7-3-1 conference) closed out the regular season with a Big 9 Conference home victory over the Rockets (6-8-1, 5-5-1).

Four different Winona players scored the team’s goals, as Gwen Buswell, Faith Quinn, Arianna Brenengen and Alivia Bell all had one goal apiece.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Cannon Falls 0

The Saints (11-2-2) won their regular season closer in a nonconference shutout over the Bombers.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Cannon Falls 0

The Saints (9-5-2) closed the regular season with a nonconference win over the Bombers (1-14).

Junior Aiden Olson picked up a hat trick to lead the way for SCLA, with sophomores Keegan Spitzer and Ryan Fredrickson each scoring once.

Freshman Miles Barclay had two assists, and junior Mason Apse and freshman Logan Iverson had one assist apiece.

Sophomore goalkeeper Marcus Rinard had one save.

VOLLEYBALL

Both Cotter and Lewiston-Altura crossed state lines to compete in the La Crosse Logan Invitational, and both squads advanced past pool play.

The Ramblers wom 25-13, 25-22 against North Crawford and 25-13, 25-22 over Lewiston-Altura, but lost 8-15, 25-20, 21-25 against eventual runner-up West Salem in pool play. The Cardinals also fell to West Salem (25-19, 15-25, 7-15) and beat North Crawford 25-8, 25-19.

Both teams were eliminated in the first round of the championship bracket, as Cotter fell to Athens and L-A lost to West Salem again.

CROSS COUNTRY

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s boys and girls teams finished at the bottom of the standings in Arcadia’s Holte Invitational.

The girls team’s top runner was sophomore Anya Wolfe in 20th at 25:07, while the boys were led by junior Jack Beedle in 29th at 21:11.