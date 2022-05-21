High school roundup: Cotter softball closes regular season with win

Cotter’s softball team closed out the regular season with its 17th victory, beating visiting Rochester Lourdes 11-1 in five innings during a nonconference matchup on Saturday.

The Ramblers (17-3) picked up 15 hits in the game, while allowing just two hits by the Eagles. After Cotter scored seven runs in the bottom of first inning, the team never trailed.

Sophomore Madison Hazelton pitched all five innings for Cotter, allowing two hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBI.

A pair of Ramblers were perfect at the plate as eighth grader Savannah Repinski was 4 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI and eighth grader Emilia Krage went 2 for 2 with a walk. Senior Alison French had a strong day at the plate as well, going 3 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

BASEBALL

Winona 6, Rochester John Marshall 2

The Winhawks (10-8, 8-6) wrapped up their Big 9 Conference season with a four-run victory over the Rockets.

Senior Eli Denisen hit a grand slam to put Winona ahead early, and the Winhawks never looked back as the four runs proved to be the difference.

Cashton 2, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (6-10) dropped a low-scoring nonconference home matchup against the Eagles.

