High school roundup: Cotter volleyball places second at home invite

Cotter hosted a volleyball invitational Saturday, and the host Ramblers ended up taking second place.

In pool play Cotter (9-6) won all three of its matches, beating Triton 25-22, 20-25, 15-12, beating Lanesboro 25-22, 25-20 and topping P-E-M 25-27, 25-12, 15-12.

In the semifinals of the championship bracket, the Ramblers won a 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 match against Red Wing, but La Crescent-Hokah beat Cotter in the finals by a 25-23, 25-21 score for a 4-1 overall record on the day for the Ramblers.

Lewiston-Altura went 2-2 on the day, but was the only team to beat the champion Lancers, winning 25-21, 24-26, 15-12 over LC-H in pool play. The Cardinals (3-6) also beat Schaeffer Academy 25-15, 14-25, 15-9, but lost to Red Wing 25-12, 23-25, 15-12 for a 2-1 record in pool play.

In the placement round, L-A lost a 25-18, 25-20 match against Triton for a 2-2 record overall on the day.

BOYS SOCCER

Winona 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1

The Winhawks (3-0-2) hit the road and pulled off a two-goal non-conference win over the KoMets to stay undefeated.

PIZM 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0

Goalkeeper Marcus Rinard stopped 12 shots in the game, but it was not enough for the Saints (3-2-1) in a one-goal non-conference loss to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Winona 2

The Winhawks (0-4-1) lost by one goal at home in a non-conference matchup against the KoMets.