High school roundup: Rushford-Peterson kicks off season with shutout

Rushford-Peterson’s defense started its season strong, pulling off a 14-0 shutout on the road against non-district foe Medford for a Week 1 victory Friday night.

It was an all-around stifling performance from the Trojans (1-0), allowing just four first downs with 66 total yards as the Tigers (0-1) had 51 yards rushing and 15 passing.

It took a bit of time for the R-P offense to find its footing, with a fumble and an interception in the first half, and one more fumble in the third quarter before the team put up any points.

However, the Trojans scored twice late in the third for all the scoring they would need.

Senior quarterback Riley Tesch hit senior receiver Grady Hengel for an 11-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead at 2:55 in the third, then sophomore running back Jonah Bunke rushed for a 35-yard score as the clock expired at the end of the quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.

Tesch went 12-for-15 in his starting debut under center, tallying 125 yards, one touchdown and one interception, also running five times for seven yards with a fumble.

Bunke led the team in rushing, with 91 yards on 11 carries with a score and a fumble, and junior running back Titan Tekautz adding 35 yards on three carries with a fumble.

Senior Dalton Hoel led the team in receiving with seven catches for 58 yards. Next was junior Bowen Woodard with two catches and 36 yards, with fellow junior Sampson Wilkemeyer close behind at 32 yards on one catch. Hengel was the only receiver to score, with two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans will be back in action next Friday at home against district rival Fillmore Central at 7 p.m.

C-FC 45, Eleva-Strum 22

The Pirates and Cardinals were even for most of the first half, with a 14-14 tie late in the second quarter, but a storm led to a delay and C-FC was red-hot after the break, outscoring E-S 31-8 the rest of the way.

With the win, C-FC started the Dairyland Conference season 1-0, with its first 3-0 record since a 4-0 start in 2010.

Alden-Conger 40, Cotter 14

The Ramblers (0-1) struck first in a season-opening road game, but the Knights (1-0) scored 40 unanswered points to win the non-district matchup.

Junior receiver Luke Gardner picked up where he left off in his stellar 2021 season, catching a six-yard touchdown from junior quarterback Jack Spiten at 7:36 in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.

Alden-Conger scored twice in the first quarter, twice in the second and twice in the third to build up a 40-6 lead before the Ramblers struck again.

Cotter’s second touchdown came at 9:17 in the fourth as Spiten hit junior receiver Gabe Stewart for a 29-yard score, and a two-point conversion from Spiten to Gardner made it 40-14.

The Knights snapped a 14-game losing streak, picking up their first victory since Oct. 23, 2020.

Spiten went 15-for-27 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his starting debut, with two rushes for minus 8 yards on the ground.

Senior Peter Swanson led the team in rushing, with four carries for 65 yards. Freshman Dane Guzzo added 19 yards on 10 carries.

Gardner led the Ramblers through the air, with eight catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, with Stewart hauling in four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Gardner also returned four punts for 141 yards, an average of 35.3 per return.

Lewiston-Altura vs P-E-M

The Cardinals and Bulldogs will be back on the gridiron early Saturday morning after a lightning delay postponed the teams’ contest at halftime with P-E-M ahead 14-0.