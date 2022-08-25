High school roundup: Winona draws, SCLA wins in boys soccer opening day

The Saint Charles/Lewiston-Altura boys soccer co-op got the season started with a victory, hitting the road to defeat Lake City 3-1 in a non-conference matchup Thursday.

It took some time for both teams’ offenses to find their footing, with a scoreless game heading into halftime, but the Saints came alive with three goals in the second half.

SCLA freshman Miles Barclay scored one goal and tallied an assist, and freshman Jonas Barclay and junior Aidan Olson added one goal apiece. Junior Mason Apse also had two assists in the win.

Sophomore goalkeeper Marcus Rinard stopped nine shots for the Saints in the victory.

Winona 2, Mankato West 2

Winona’s boys started the season with a home draw against the Big 9 Conference rival Scarletts, earning a point in the debut of head coach Oscar Uribe.

The Winhawks fell behind 2-0 before a pair of second-half goals by senior Mason Mueller evened the score.

Senior defender Xavier Schultz and junior goalkeeper Max Uribe both had stellar defensive plays late in the contest to keep the game tied and send it to a pair of overtimes before the game wrapped up in a draw.

GIRLS SOCCER

Saint Charles/Lewiston-Altura 4, Lake City 0

The SCLA girls squad took down the Tigers in a four-goal nonconference season opener in Saint Charles.

Mankato West 3, Winona 1

The Winhawks dropped their debut, falling by two goals against the Scarletts in a Big 9 Conference matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

Caledonia 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks dropped their season opener on the road, losing by a 3-0 score against the Warriors.