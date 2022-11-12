High school roundup: Winona girls hockey snaps 48-game winless streak

After not winning a game the past two seasons following a three-year program hiatus, the Winona girls hockey team snapped a 48-game winless streak in the first game of the 2022-23 season Saturday.

The Winhawks hit the road and picked up a 2-1 victory over Big 9 Conference foe Red Wing.

Over the past 48 games, Winona had a record of 0-47-1 with the program’s most recent win coming Dec. 29, 2016 by an 8-2 margin over Worthington.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section 1A meet

The Winona girls swim team had two relay and four individual event state qualifiers Friday at the Section 1A championship meet in Rochester in a performance that was one of the best in program history according to coach Chris Meyer.

In total, five athletes will represent the Winhawks at Thursday’s state preliminaries at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota, with a shot at Friday’s finals on the line.

Winona started the meet strong, earning its first state qualification in the first event of the day. The medley relay team of Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, and Ava Pike placed third with a State cut time of 1:51.72, the third best time in the event in WSHS program history, taking third in the meet just behind New Prague’s time of 1:51.68.

New Prague won the team portion of the section meet with a score of 371.5, topping Mankato West’s 339 points. Winona finished in a tie for fourth with Mankato East at 264.

Williams punched two more tickets to state throughout the meet, finishing with a time of 2:15.27 in the 200 individual medley that is third best in the event in school history, also finishing second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.90 that also is third in school history for the event.

Pike also had an individual qualification, narrowly making the 50 freestyle state cut time of 24.99 with a time of 24.94.

A third medley relay member made state in an individual event as Wolner completed a year-long quest at avenging a near miss. Last fall, she placed third and narrowly missed the cut in the 100 backstroke, but this fall she took third in the closest race of the meet with a time of 1:00.97 compared to a championship time of 1:00.87, while also earning a state spot in the event.

Winona closed out the meet the way it began, with a relay team qualifying for state. The 400 freestyle relay team of Pike, Wolner, Williams and Maddie Modjeski combined for a time of 3:43.88 for a state berth.