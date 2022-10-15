High school soccer: Cotter advances to section title game with shutout

As has been the case each of the past two seasons, the Cotter girls soccer team had to fight past its bitter rival Dover-Eyota in the playoffs.

In 2020 and 2021 those meetings came in the Section 1A championship game, with Cotter winning each, but on Saturday afternoon the two-seed Ramblers hosted the three-seed Eagles in a section semifinal match that was sure to be a close contest.

The two teams split their regular season series, with each team winning 1-0 on their home turf, so the Cotter players knew they would have just a few chances they needed to make the most of.

Mission accomplished.

It only took two goals for the Ramblers to win in a shutout, topping D-E 2-0 to advance to Tuesday’s section title game.

“We knew we had to capitalize on our chances today and I think we did that,” senior Allyssa Williams said.

Cotter got on the board early when senior Ella Leaf fed a crossing pass near the net and junior Ava Killian knocked it into the net in the fourth minute for a 1-0 lead.

That buffer allowed the Ramblers to stay calm and play their style with energy.

“It’s such a confidence booster,” Killian said. “This team, when we score, the confidence just soars.”

Despite the early goal, though, it was a defensive battle by both teams for the rest of the game.

That was not a surprise to the two teams, however, after D-E pulled off six shutouts this year and Cotter had 11 clean sheets coming into the game.

Both squads play a physical style of defense that is even more effective once the playoffs roll around, and chances to bring the ball near the net were scarce.

However, Cotter was able to take advantage of that physicality late in the first half.

Williams - the Ramblers’ leading scorer and an all-state selection last fall – draws a lot of the opposing defenders’ attention. With under a minute left until halftime, she positioned herself in the box, and when the ball came her way an Eagles defender tried to knock the ball loose a little too hard and drew a penalty.

Rather than having scoring powerhouses Williams or Killian take the PK, Cotter sent sophomore defender Lucy Fitch into the box.

Head coach Marie Barrientos says that Fitch has such pinpoint precision while passing out of the backfield, as well as a calm demeanor, which she figured would play to her advantage.

Sure enough, she placed the ball just to the left of a diving D-E keeper for a 2-0 lead with 26 seconds left in the first half that would turn out to be the final score of the game.

“I think that’s part of her character and her nature, she plays very consistent,” Barrientos said. “I think it says a lot for her as a sophomore to be put in that position and to be able to finish that.”

With the win, Cotter will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday night at Dover-Eyota High School in the Section 1A title game against the winner of Saturday night’s one-seed St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura and four-seed La Crescent-Hokah matchup.

Whatever opponent the Ramblers face, it will be a matchup against a Three Rivers Conference foe they faced twice in the regular season, with a pair of wins over the Lancers and a split against the Saints.

The game will also be a chance for Cotter to win the section title for the third season in a row, as well as a chance to head back to state for the second-consecutive year after a third-place tie last year. In the 2020 season, the state tournament was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

After losing a loaded senior class following last season, the returning members of the Ramblers believe they have proven that there is no reason to doubt them anymore.

“There’s a huger chip on our shoulder. We only have five returning starters and people have counted us out since Day 1,” Williams said. “We’ve come back and showed them we’re here to play and make it back to state.”