High school soccer: Cotter boys soccer continues quest for conference crown with 8-0 win

Heading into the home stretch of the season, the Cotter boys soccer team still has not lost.

Following an 8-0 home victory over P-E-M on Tuesday, the Ramblers’ record improved to 12-0, and with just three games remaining, the team has a legitimate shot at finishing off an undefeated regular season.

It has been a long road to get here, though.

The program was a winless 0-13-1 in 2019, as well as winning just one game with a 1-9-1 record in 2020, and many of the players that are now seniors and juniors were middle schoolers on those squads.

Having taken their lumps as youngsters, now that they are all grown up, they are the ones doing the winning.

“They had ability three years ago, they just didn’t have the physicality,” head coach Peter Bagshaw said. “I think that says a lot for the players who have been able to stick out even when things have been difficult.”

Tuesday was an example of the dominant style of the Ramblers, as the team picked up its eighth shutout of the 12-game season while scoring eight or more goals for the fifth time.

It took just over two minutes for Cotter to get on the board for the first time, with junior Elliot Fitzgerald collecting his own rebound and sending it into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead the team would not relinquish.

Junior Roberto Perez scored the next two goals for the Ramblers, and sophomore Carson Roeder put the team up 4-0 for a lead that would hold until halftime.

Perez completed his hat trick in the 51st minute, scoring his 21st goal of the season so far, and leading the way for seventh grader Alex Suffins, freshman Brayden Novakoski and eighth grader Gavin Kammerer to score second-half goals as well to finish off the eight-goal victory.

It was the second significant offensive performance in back-to-back days for Cotter, following up a 16-1 rout over Triton from Monday.

While the Ramblers will not face teams of that caliber deep in the playoffs, it is important for the team to fine tune their offensive and communication skills to prepare for those tougher contests.

“We have to capitalize on opportunities in those games so we can go on to beat them,” Perez said.

Before Cotter gets to the playoffs, though, they have two tough games to close out the Three Rivers Conference title chase.

With an 8-0 record so far in conference play, the Ramblers are in the driver’s seat. However, they must play third-place, 4-2-2 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura on Thursday, followed by second-place, 5-2 La Crescent-Hokah next Tuesday.

Whether Cotter wins the conference title or not, that pair of contests will serve as good preparation for the team’s playoff push, even though the Ramblers may have preferred a cake walk to finish off the championship season.

“I’d like to have two easy games in order to win the conference,” Bagshaw joked.

“In terms of being ready for the playoffs, I think it is better for us to be playing stronger teams,” he added.