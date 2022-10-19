High school soccer: Cotter squads fall shy of state

EYOTA — Both the Cotter boys and girls soccer teams saw their seasons come to a close in strangely similar ways Tuesday at Dover-Eyota High School.

Each team was the two-seed in their respective Section 1A bracket, taking on a one-seed in the final and both fell behind 2-0 before making it interesting with a goal of their own, only to lose 2-1 in the end.

The girls played first, losing 2-1 against Three Rivers Conference foe St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, while the boys finished off the doubleheader with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rochester Lourdes.

Facing off against a familiar foe provided an interesting challenge for the Cotter girls (14-3-1), having lost a 1-0 match in St. Charles on Sept. 13 but beating the Saints (13-2-2) by a 3-1 score in Winona on Sept. 29.

With plenty of familiarity between them, SCLA co-head coach Amelia Crouley says they were able to plan around the potent Ramblers offense.

“We knew we had to take #5 (Allyssa Williams) out of the game a little bit, so we man-marked her and we knew we had to keep a real close eye on #20 (Ava Killian),” Crouley said. “We knew we had to play good defense, be aware of where all the Cotter girls were.”

It took until the final 10 minutes of the first half for either team to score, when SCLA junior Mya Omdahl hit a shot off the left post that ricocheted into the net for a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute.

Throughout the first half, Cotter outshot the Saints 8-2, but SCLA junior goalkeeper Makadyn Gust made a handful of stellar saves that the Ramblers could not help but tip their caps to.

“If you’re going to lose, you want to lose playing well and doing all you can. Sometimes the other team just wins,” head coach Marie Barrientos said.

The Saints tacked on another goal at the 55 minute mark when junior Araceli White knocked in a rebound for a 2-0 advantage.

Cotter was able to cut into the deficit five minutes later as junior Ava Killian broke away from the Saints defenders for an unassisted goal, but the Ramblers could not find the equalizer.

For the Cotter girls, the loss ended a section-title streak at two years in a row after the team won its first ever section title in 2020 and won again in 2021 to make the first state tournament appearance in program history.

The win sends SCLA to state for the first time in program history, the latest achievement in a season that has featured plenty of firsts following the first conference title and first section final appearance as well, leaving the team with plenty of drive to keep the new experiences coming.

“We worked them really hard last week, I think they’re hoping we just have a celebration tomorrow,” Crouley said, with a chuckle. “I think they’re going to have the motivation to try to make something good happen at state.”

Cotter’s boys (17-1) picked up their first loss of the season in a battle of teams ranked in the top 10 in the Minnesota coaches’ poll, with the 10th-ranked Ramblers falling by a goal to the seventh-ranked Eagles (13-3-3).

Rochester Lourdes scored once late in the first half and once early in the second half for their 2-0 advantage, and Cotter was able to hang around with a goal in the 65th minute.

Junior Roberto Perez lofted a pass over the heads of a few Lourdes defenders, and fellow junior Elliot Fitzgerald jump-kicked the high ball into the net for a 2-1 score.

It was a tough end to the best season in program history, with the boys coming up just shy of their first trip to state while making it to their first section final game just three years after a winless season.

That rapid ascent makes it a bit easier for the boys to handle a loss to a perennial state participant as a key learning experience.

“I think we can look forward very positively to future years,” head coach Peter Bagshaw said. “That’s the lesson we take from this, we see what we need to be through how Lourdes played and we know if we’re going to compete and move beyond the section, we know what we need to do.”

Both the boys and the girls squads have bright futures, with only three seniors graduating from the boys team and only two from the girls. Though their contributions on and off the field will certainly be missed, losing players is a challenge of high school sports every season.

After losing a talented crop of seniors last fall, and yet still making it within one goal of returning to state, the Cotter girls proved that.

“We came into the season and I don’t think too many expected too much, and we proved to people every game that it’s more than just one group of kids and that we’re a whole team,” Barrientos said.