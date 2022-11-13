High school soccer: Cotter's Williams leads pack of all-state honorees

Cotter senior Allyssa Williams earned the highest honors in a loaded local group of soccer players earning statewide attention this fall.

Williams was one of 11 players and five coaches to earn accolades from the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association, but was the only one to be a finalist for the Ms. or Mr. Soccer award.

The Ramblers senior was one of five players to be named a Class A finalist for Ms. Soccer, an award given annually to the top player in each of the state’s three classes, with Southwest Christian senior Lillian Rediger winning.

It was the second season in a row in which Cotter had a finalist for the award after Olivia Gardner was the first Ms. Soccer winner in school history last fall.

Williams was included on the Class A all-state first team as well thanks to her 22-goal, 14-assist season, leading the Ramblers in both scoring stats, the second-straight first-team performance for the senior forward.

Cotter junior midfielder Ava Killian joined Williams on the Class A first team, a step up after making all-state second team last fall. Killian was second on the team in both goals and assists, with 20 and 10 respectively.

Another Rambler made it onto the second team, as junior defender Abbey Gardner earned her first all-state honor. Gardner was the leader of a back line that allowed just nine goals in 18 games, never more than two goals in a single contest.

The Cotter boys were not left out of the statewide awards either.

Junior forward Roberto Perez earned a spot on the Class A first team in his first all-state season, leading the Ramblers with 28 goals and tying for the team lead with 16 assists.

Cotter boys head coach Peter Bagshaw also earned recognition, being named the Section 1A boys coach of the year after coaching the Ramblers to a 17-1 record and the program’s first section title game appearance.

Both the Winona Senior High boys and girls squads were represented as well.

Junior midfielder Faith Quinn made the Class AA girls all-state team for the second season in a row, leading the team with 11 assists and finishing second in goals with 10 as a two-way leader in the Winhawks’ first ever trip to state.

On the Winona boys squad, another junior made the grade as Teis Larsen was named to the first team. Larsen scored 15 goals and assisted on six, meaning he was involved on 21 of the team’s 29 goals on the season. With 35 goals so far in his career, Larsen is on track to become the school’s all-time leading scorer next fall.

A pair of Winona boys coaches earned honors for leading the program to the Section 1AA title game for the first time. Head coach Oscar Uribe was named the Section 1AA boys coach of the year in his first season at the helm, and assistant coach Tony Krkljes earned not only Section 1AA assistant of the year, but the overall Class AA assistant of the year honors as well.