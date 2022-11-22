High school soccer: Cotter's Williams signs on with St. Cloud State

Cotter senior Allyssa Williams signed her letter of intent Tuesday to play soccer at Division II St. Cloud State University.

As a six-year varsity player, Williams has earned the highest levels of accolades, including All-Conference, All-State, Three Rivers Field Player of the Year, All-Area, Offensive MVP, captain, and a Ms. Soccer finalist. Over the past two seasons, she led the team in assists both years and led the team in goals this fall while placing second on the team last season.

More than just her talent, she also brought unwavering support of her teammates, incredible work-rate on and off the field regardless of score or opponent, and her ability to lead regardless of who surrounds her.

Williams is the third Cotter girls soccer player to join an NSIC squad in the past two years, following Sera Speltz and Olivia Gardner last year. Speltz now plays at Northern State, while Gardner is on the UMary squad.