High school soccer: Examining Winona programs' reasons for success

Over the past few seasons, the high school soccer teams in Winona have been experiencing a renaissance.

In 2019, the Cotter girls soccer team made its first Section 1A title game, following that up in 2020 with its first section title, then in 2021 by winning the Section 1A championship again, this time heading to state for the first time for either gender in Cotter history and picking up the program’s first MSHSL state tournament victory.

During the 2021 postseason, the Winona boys and girls teams each earned the top seed in their Section 1AA brackets, but both fell in semifinal upsets. In 2022, both teams qualified for the section final for the first time, and the girls squad won the section title for the first state trip by a Winona Senior High soccer team of either gender.

For Cotter’s boys, 2022 was a significant step forward as the team started out 17-0 before a loss in its first ever section final appearance, with all of that success coming just three years after an 0-15-1 record in 2019.

So how have all four of the teams in the city gotten good at the same time? There are a number of factors in play.

First off, all four teams have assembled stellar coaching staffs.

On three of the four teams, there has been continuity at head coach. Katie Pearce has been in charge of the Winona girls team for the past four seasons, Peter Bagshaw has been the lead man for the Cotter boys for six years and Marie Barrientos has been the head coach of the Ramblers for the past 13 seasons.

The lone exception is the Winona boys, where Oscar Uribe took over this year, but he has familiarity with many of the players, including his son, after coaching at the youth level for years.

While the teams’ improving records over the years provide some of the proof of the coaches’ successes, the opinions of their coaching peers around the state speaks volumes as well, with all four teams being honored by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association recently.

Barrientos was named the overall Class A Coach of the Year in 2018, also earning Section 1A Coach of the Year in 2021. Pearce was the Section 1AA Coach of the Year and Winona girls’ Jason Quinn was the Section 1AA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2021.

Uribe won Section 1AA Coach of the Year in his first season in 2022, while Winona boys’ Tony Krkljes was the overall Class AA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2022 as well. Bagshaw earned Section 1A Coach of the Year in 2022 to round things out.

That pedigree, combined with the lack of turnover, has resulted in plenty of all-state caliber talent as the coaches have had time to develop the players as they become more familiar with their systems.

“When I first came into the program, Jason was already with the team. I obviously kept him on because he’s a great assistant coach. We decided that the girls needed more structure,” Pearce said. “We went to two-a-day practices the first week, they go to the weight room now. I think it wouldn’t have worked if they hadn’t bought into it.”

Another key aspect has been the growth and improvement of local youth soccer options.

Both the Winona Rush and Winona Euro programs have developed strong reputations for giving players experience and teaching the key fundamentals and bringing varsity-ready players into the fold for the teams at the middle school level rather than needing a few years of varsity playtime first to reach a similar skill.

“It’s not just having kids playing, it’s the fact that their technical skills have been developed to a level that are making them more and more competitive. I think unless you are able to develop those technical skills, you’re not going to be able to compete in the same way that the players are now able to compete,” Bagshaw said. “I get really excited by the higher level of technical skills that I’m seeing with seventh and eighth graders.”

With such talented players continuing to rise up through the youth ranks, the recent success that all four teams have experienced seems to have a high chance of sustaining into the future as well.