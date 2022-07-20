High school soccer: Oscar Uribe takes over Winona boys program

When Winona Senior High announced that Oscar Uribe would be stepping in as the new boys soccer head coach, the program gained an experienced leader.

With more than a decade of coaching experience combined coaching at high schools in Texas, as well as over at Cotter in addition to collegiate coaching experience with St. Mary’s and Winona State, Uribe knows a great deal about how to coach soccer at the highest levels.

He also has plenty of firsthand knowledge of the bulk of the Winona roster, coaching his son Max and his teammates for many years at the youth level.

Uribe jokes that the players were initially excited to move onto high school soccer with a different coaching staff, though he knows they will be happy to have him back at the helm.

“At one point in the club level they were getting tired of hearing my voice telling them to do this and do that,” Uribe said with a chuckle. “I think it was good that we were able to step away from each other from some time, and they got to experience different coaching. That gave them a different perspective, so I think they’re ready for me to come back and I am ready for me to be part of their soccer career.”

But before his coaching career got underway, it was a different sport that held Uribe’s attention; growing up in Mexico City, Uribe was an American football player, not a fútbol player.

As a linebacker and defensive lineman, Uribe gained some notoriety as a high school player, earning himself a college scholarship at the Universidad de las Americas Puebla, one of the top teams in Mexico’s Division 1, which Uribe says is about equivalent to the talent level in America’s Division III.

Uribe and the Aztecas had plenty of success, even winning a national title in his senior season in 1995, the first of three straight for the team.

After college, Uribe and teammate Marco Martos tried out for the fledgling NFL Europe pro league.

Martos went on to become one of the league’s best receivers with the Barcelona Dragons, even playing preseason games with NFL legends like Troy Aikman and John Elway. Uribe just missed the cut for NFL Europe, but he made the roster for a trio of European professional teams over the course of three seasons.

His best year came in 2000 with the Bergamo Lions in the Italian Football league, as the team won the Italian league championship and went on to win Eurobowl XIV over the Hamburg (Germany) Blue Devils 42-20.

When his football career came to an end, Uribe began running marathons and iron man races, and he believes his athletic experience gives him a lot of knowledge on how to prepare his players even though he did not play soccer formally.

“The fundamentals and the conditioning, all of that is part of all the different athletic events and things that I have done,” Uribe said.

It is an exciting time for Uribe to step into the head role in the Winhawks program, following up one of the best seasons in recent memory as the team went 11-6-1 and earned the top seed in the Section 1AA tournament bracket.

While a number of key seniors are gone due to graduation, there is still plenty of talent for the new coach to mold.

“I know what they’re capable of and what they can achieve and what their goals and expectations are,” Uribe said.