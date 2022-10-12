High school soccer roundup: Cotter and SCLA advance in playoffs

A trio of local soccer teams competed in playoff action Wednesday night, and all three stayed alive with wins.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura’s boys soccer team pulled off a late comeback to advance in the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament.

The fourth-seeded Saints were trailing visiting five-seed Lake City 1-0 for much of the section quarterfinal game, but SCLA scored the equalizer with 13 minutes remaining and took a 2-1 lead two minutes into overtime to clinch the win.

Sophomores Conner Gransee and Jovani Iglesias were the team’s goal scorers, while a pair of juniors picked up assists in Jace Ferguson and Mason Apse. Sophomore goalkeeper Marcus Rinard saved 11 shots while only allowing one goal in the win.

The Saints will take on top-seed Rochester Lourdes in Rochester in the semifinals on Saturday, with exact time and location yet to be determined.

On the other side of the 1AA bracket, Cotter’s second-seeded boys team took care of Stewartville in a 7-1 victory on the campus of Saint Mary’s University.

The Ramblers built up a 3-0 lead by halftime, stretching that advantage further with a 4-1 margin in the second half.

Senior Roberto Perez picked up a hat trick to lead the way for Cotter’s offense, while sophomore Carson Roeder was a key driving force with four assists.

Junior Elliot Fitzgerald had one goal and one assist. Junior Ethan Tober, senior Izaak Burros and eighth grader Gavin Kammerer each had one goal, while seventh grader Alex Suffrins tallied an assist.

The Ramblers now advance to the semifinals, where they will host three-seed La Crescent-Hokah on Saturday, with exact time and location yet to be determined.

The two-seed Ramblers girls handily defeated the seventh-seeded Bulldogs 6-0 at Cotter Fields.

Cotter scored twice in the first half, with senior Allyssa Williams scoring off an assist by junior Ava Killian and Killian scoring off an assist by Williams for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Williams added another pair of goals and Killian scored one more time in the second half, with senior Ella Leaf scoring as well in the 4-0 second half performance.

In total, Williams had three goals and two assists in the game and Killian had two goals and two assists as the high-scoring pair continued their strong season.

With the win, the Ramblers move on to the Section 1AA semifinals where they will host three-seed Dover-Eyota on Saturday, with exact time and location yet to be determined.