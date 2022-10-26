High school soccer: Winona girls fall at state against powerhouse

When the Winona girls soccer team kicked off its first ever trip to the MSHSL state tournament, the Winhawks faced a trial by fire.

An unseeded Winona squad had to take on Class AA’s premier powerhouse: one-seed Mahtomedi, winner of the past four state titles.

There were bright spots for the Winhawks (12-6-2) but not enough to topple the Zephyrs (17-2) as the state’s top seed pulled off a 5-1 win to end Winona’s year.

“They battled through the second half, fought through, got a goal and I was proud of them for hanging tough the whole game,” head coach Katie Pearce said.

Mahtomedi struck quickly to start the game, with junior Lauren Coy scoring just over three minutes in for a 1-0 lead. Senior Katelyn Beulke, who was named Minnesota Ms. Soccer for Class AA this fall, picked up an assist on the play.

Winona’s defense clamped down for the next 35 minutes, keeping the Zephyrs scoreless thanks to a combination of solid defensive play, stellar goaltending by junior Benna Wells and a few Mahtomedi shots that banged off the post and out of harm’s way.

With a shot at a 1-0 halftime deficit for the Winhawks, Mahtomedi had other plans in the final three minutes.

Coy scored her second goal of the game with 2:30 left, capitalizing on her own rebound opportunity for a 2-0 lead, and Buelke picked up a goal of her own with about a minute remaining to take a 3-0 halftime lead.

After playing so well for the vast majority of the half, it was tough for the Winhawks to bounce back from that pair of quick scores.

“We held them scoreless and played really well, and the five minutes they scored three goals was kind of a demoralizing experience,” Pearce said.

Early in the second half, the Zephyrs struck again as junior Kaitlyn Moltzan put the team ahead 4-0.

After that fourth goal, Winona’s players began to look a bit more comfortable with the high-stakes game, and that looser mentality allowed the team to play better.

“Once they got some of the nerves out of their system and started connecting some passes, it was a lot better

The Winhawks were able to turn that into a goal in the 52nd minute when eighth grader Alivia Bell knocked in a corner kick by senior Gwenyth Buswell to make it 4-1.

Mahtomedi added one more goal with less than a minute remaining in the contest as senior Lily Lindquist finished off the 5-1 win.

Though it was a difficult end to the season, it was a banner campaign as the Winhawks girls became the first WSHS soccer program of either gender to qualify for the state tournament.

Now that they have had a taste, there is nowhere to go but up.

“We set the bar high for ourselves every year, and this year we had the mindset that we just wanted to make it to state,” Pearce said. “I think next year they’re going to want to go even further.”

Section 1AAA Volleyball

(2) Stewartville 3, (7) Winona 1

The Winona volleyball team also saw its season come to a close, but the underdog Winhawks did not go down without a fight, putting the favored Tigers into a near upset alert.

Stewartville built up a 2-0 set lead with 25-15 and 25-17 wins in the first two sets, but Winona staved off elimination with a 25-20 win in set three.

The fourth set took extra points, but the Tigers finished off the Winhawks 26-24.