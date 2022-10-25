High school soccer: Winona girls prepare for first state trip

Winona’s girls soccer team has been treading new ground this season.

On Wednesday, the team takes a step into uncharted territory by playing in the first MSHSL state tournament for a WSHS soccer team of either gender when the Winhawks travel to Farmington High School for a matchup against Class AA top seed Mahtomedi at 5:30.

However, this is not the first unprecedented stage for the team to perform on.

Last week the Winhawks girls qualified for the Section 1AA championship game for the first time, and after overcoming those nerves in a 2-1 win over Byron has given Winona a bit of a carefree attitude.

“We kept telling each other we have nothing to lose, we might as well put everything on the field,” senior Gwenyth Buswell said.

It was a Cinderella run to the school’s first-ever soccer section title, as the three-seed Winhawks pulled off an upset over two-seed Kasson-Mantorville before beating the top-seeded Bears in the title game.

Beating both of those squads not only earned Winona a spot at state, it also proved how far the team has come from the start of the season until now.

In the team’s first five games, Winona lost four times and had one tie as the team worked to find its identity after losing a handful of seniors that were key components on and off the field the prior year.

That one tie was a 0-0 home draw against Byron, and one of the losses was a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Kasson-Mantorville.

After that cold start, the team gelled and caught fire with a 9-1-1 record to finish off the regular season.

By the time the rematches came around, it was almost like the Winhawks’ foes were taking on a different team.

“I feel like since we had changed up our formation, and we were playing in a different way, it made us a little more confident,” senior Delaney Hermsen said.

While Winona’s overall record was not strong enough to earn a seed in the state tournament, leading to a matchup against the state’s top team in Class AA, the Winhawks play better than they may seem on paper.

“I think no one really knows what to expect from us,” junior Maddie MacLennan said.

Winona’s first round opponent will be a tough task to topple, though.

Mahtomedi earned its one seed through and through, compiling a 16-2 record with their only losses coming against a pair of above-.500 AAA foes early in the season. Much like the Winhawks, the Zephyrs have been red hot since those early defeats, winning 13 games in a row with only five goals allowed in that span for a 72-5 goal differential.

For comparison, the Winhawks have a 12-1-1 record with a 56-10 goal advantage.

After beating a pair of higher seeds in the section tournament, though, Winona’s players have fully embraced their dark horse identity.

“I think we’ve always dealt with being the underdog. I love that feeling because anything we do is impressive. Working up to this point is really rewarding,” junior Faith Quinn said.

Whether the Winhawks get eliminated in the first game, or rattle off another upset streak on the way to a state title, it is still an exciting step forward for the WSHS soccer community and will serve as an experience that head coach Katie Pearce hopes the youth-heavy program takes to heart in a few different ways.

“I think the younger girls see that if we work hard, then good things can happen,” Pearce said. “Even if we start slow and we’re losing some games, it’s not the end of the world.”