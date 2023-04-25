A pair of the top softball teams in Section 1AA met up in Winona on Tuesday, with a pair of the area’s top pitchers in the circle, and a predictable pitching duel ensued.

Cotter hosted rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa, and neither team scored a run in the first seven innings, but the Cougars’ offense came alive to a greater degree in extra innings, winning a 4-1 contest to hand the Ramblers their first loss of the season.

Freshman pitcher Savy Repinski did well enough to earn a win with a shutout in regulation, but the Ramblers could not muster up enough offense.

That has been a consistent theme for Cotter (5-1) so far this year, and even with wins in the first five games, head coach Pat Bowlin figured that eventually the team’s issues at the plate would surface against tough competition like the Cougars (4-1).

“My biggest fear came true, we do not have a solid 1-through-9 hitting lineup. We’ve got a lot of holes in our lineup and we’re going to have to find more hitters on this team,” Bowlin said.

At this point in her young career, Repinski’s strength is not as a flame-throwing strikeout machine, but an intelligent pitcher that can change her spots to keep hitters off balance and induce weak contact.

For much of the game the Ramblers’ defense was able to convert on those balls in play, including a few stellar grabs by sophomore second baseman Katelyn Ubl and two caught-stealing throws by freshman catcher Emilia Krage.

However with one out and a runner on first in the top of the eighth inning, Cotter made its first defensive mistake.

Z-M senior Lola Wagner hit a hard shot up the middle, and Cotter junior Addison Pehler showed impressive range to get to the ball, but the ball glanced off her glove and the Ramblers could not convert the potential inning-ending double play.

The next six batters featured two walks, an intentional walk, a fielder’s choice and two hits, bringing four runs across the plate before Repinski finished the frame with a strikeout.

When Cotter headed to the plate in the bottom of the inning, the Ramblers had the top of the order up and Repinski started things off with a double to the outfield wall, driven home by a Krage single a few batters later.

Had the Cougars still been scoreless, it would have been a walk-off win.

Repinski led the Ramblers’ offense with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate with a double and a run scored. Freshman Mallory Biesanz went 2-for-4 and Krage was 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

In the circle, Repinski ended the game with two earned runs allowed, four total, with seven hits, six walks and three strikeouts over eight innings, less than 24 hours after pitching four innings in a victory over Rochester Lourdes on Monday.

The freshman is not even the team’s top pitcher as junior ace Madison Hazelton typically handles the majority of the Ramblers’ innings. The all-state junior left Monday’s contest with soreness in her throwing shoulder, though, and will be out for the foreseeable future according to Bowlin.

For many teams, losing such a talented arm would be a death blow. For the Ramblers it is an unfortunate, but relatively manageable, inconvenience.

“We’re very fortunate to have a backup pitcher of Savy’s talent, and she’s really pitched well for us. We’re going to have to make more plays,” Bowlin said. “She gives us a chance to win every time she goes into the circle.”