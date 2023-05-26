Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It does not take long for people in the Winona area to notice the impact Pat Bowlin has made on the Cotter High School athletic department.

His former girls basketball and softball players are scattered around the Midwest on various college rosters, a handful of head coaches throughout the school’s programs are his former assistants and his softball squad has played their home games at Bowlin Field for nearly two decades.

Now, that impact is plainly on display on a statewide scale.

Bowlin wrapped up the 2023 softball season with 802 career victories, placing him in a tie atop the Minnesota state coaching leaderboards alongside former New Ulm Cathedral coach Bob Mertz.

The Ramblers lost a pair of games Thursday in the Section 1AA postseason tournament, missing out on two chances for the longtime coach to take sole possession of the record, but Bowlin is less upset about missing that mark than the fact the talented team’s strong run ended earlier than they hoped.

“It’s always hard when a season ends because you want to keep it going, you’re enjoying the journey. A big loss as far as knowing our season’s over,” Bowlin said.

At Cotter, having the best softball coach in the state was a foreign concept prior to Bowlin’s arrival.

The program had never made a state tournament trip before that fateful 1992 season, struggling mightily in the late 80s and early 90s. In the 1991 season, the first before Bowlin came south from the Twin Cities, the Ramblers did not win a game.

Early in that first season, Cotter was in the midst of a 1-9 start and was trailing by five or six runs to Stewartville in the sixth inning of a game when then-principal Mike Donlin came to the edge of the dugout and called for Bowlin to come talk with him.

As he walked across the dugout, Bowlin says he worried he had said or done something to upset his boss, but Donlin just wanted to let him know that the community was buzzing that he was able to make it to the sixth inning in most of their games. In prior years, losing by 10 run mercies in five innings was commonplace.

Those types of struggles did not last long, as Bowlin quickly built up one of the state’s powerhouse programs by the late 90s. But at the time, it was a new experience for him.

He started his career at St. Bernard’s in his hometown of Saint Paul in the spring of 1984, taking over a program that had a history of solid results. The Bulldogs had a good regular season in his first year but a heartbreaking playoff defeat.

Bowlin and company used that as motivation and won back-to-back Class A state titles in 1985 and 1986, making state every year from 85-90 with four titles and a runner-up finish.

He came to Cotter in 1991 as the school’s athletic director and head football coach, both positions he has since stepped back from, as well as the girls basketball and softball jobs he still holds.

It took a few years for the Ramblers to become a statewide dynasty, making their first trip to the state tournament in 1997, but it was off to the races from there. From 1997-2009, Cotter made it to state every year except two (1999 and 2008) and won state titles in 2003 and 2006 to bring Bowlin’s career total to six.

Cotter’s eight consecutive state trips from 2000 through 2007 is still a state record, though Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian has made the past eight tournaments under coach Andrew Fleischman not including the cancelled 2020 season, and is still alive in the Section 3A tournament with a shot at breaking the record.

After that first title, the school honored Bowlin by naming the Cotter diamond Bowlin Field, and he has now spent nearly two decades coaching on a marker of his own achievements, unusual in that many schools do not name a facility after a legendary coach until after, or very near to, their retirement.

Of his 802 career wins, 625 have come at Cotter.

While he has seen more success in softball, Bowlin’s basketball teams have been consistent contenders in Section 1 as well, making state in 2001 and 2006 as he has racked up 674 wins to rank sixth in state history among girls hoops coaches. Current girls basketball wins leader Mike Dreier of New London-Spicer has 1,039 wins and counting, a nearly untouchable total.

For Bowlin to win as many games as he has requires not only a sharp mind and coaching skillset, but also an incredible longevity, coaching for 39 seasons so far.

Turnover is high in the high school coaching sphere, with coaches making it five or six seasons being a fairly uncommon occurrence, let alone nearly four decades.

Bowlin credits community support for the big reason he has been able to follow his passion for so long, citing multiple generations of administrators that allowed him to coach the way he sees fit. More importantly, he thanks the parents of his players at Cotter and St. Bernard’s for doing the same.

“People get out of coaching because parents are unkind, they’re difficult. I have not had that experience, thankfully,” Bowlin said. “I have a great empathy for a lot of coaches. … They want to help kids and bring joy and love of the game, and unfortunately a lot of people don’t let them do their jobs.”

Current Cotter athletic director Mathias O’Brien credits another key contributor to Bowlin’s longevity.

“It’s something the whole family has to be invested in, so I really appreciate and am thankful for his family to allow Pat all these years at Cotter,” O’Brien said.

That familial investment is not something Bowlin takes for granted.

The only time he has ever considered retiring is when his six kids were all growing up and involved multiple sports and activities apiece. One offseason, he asked his wife, Laurie, if he should step down as the coach of one of the three teams he was coaching at the time, and both she and his kids shot him down quickly.

Over the years, Bowlin coached his five daughters in both basketball and softball, as well as his son in football. He says his one regret in his coaching career is that he was forced to miss many of his son’s basketball and baseball games, though he admits that even if he was not coaching, he still would have had to choose between attending his son’s games or his daughters’ ones on the same nights, so it likely would not have impacted his overall availability either way.

The second factor in his record-setting win total is due to his skills as an educator of players.

Former player Ali French, who just wrapped up her first season across town at Saint Mary’s by earning all-conference honors as one of the MIAC’s top hitters, says that she would not be a successful collegiate player without Bowlin.

“I don’t think if I had another high school coach that I would be where I’m at right now,” French said. “He pushed us because he always believed in us. He believed that we could be competitive, be good sports, and we could put forth our best foot in every game we played. I learned a lot from him in that aspect.”

French admits that before joining the Cotter program, it was daunting to think she would eventually be playing for Bowlin.

After his first few decades of success, Bowlin’s reputation both as a winner and as a coach with high expectations began to precede him.

“Going into my seventh grade year, we all had heard Mr. Bowlin is one of the toughest coaches,” French said. “It was a different mindset going in knowing it was going to be tough, but it was going to work.”

Although he has high standards for his players, Bowlin avoids one of the pitfalls that many tough coaches fall into, going too far and driving away his players.

“I treat the game with respect, I treat my players with respect, but I do have high expectations. I expect people to work hard,” Bowlin said. “To me, as a teammate, your most important job is to be there for your teammates, give your teammates everything you can do. It’s contagious.”

Even after 40 years, Bowlin has not stayed stagnant in his approach to coaching.

He frequently brings up modern advanced stats that go beyond the typical batting average or points scored that many coaches half his age struggle to pay attention to, and he utilizes technology in his practices, such as recording a player’s form so he can watch it in slow motion later that night to see what is causing a slump.

He will also pick the brains of fellow coaches, reaching out to Winona State softball coach Greg Jones and Saint Mary’s softball coach John Tschida, both legendary coaches in their own right, to get their take on any new ideas he is poring over.

“One of the reasons I love coaching is I think you can always do better. … I’m never satisfied that we’ve got it all figured out,” Bowlin said.

Plenty of other coaches at Cotter have followed that lead, using Bowlin as their own mentor.

Current Ramblers baseball coach Matt Biesanz got his start as a softball assistant under Bowlin, O’Brien fell in love with coaching as one of Bowlin’s football players and later an assistant basketball coach, and assistant athletic director Jason Klug has Bowlin help out with the youth clinics he hosts.

“As I’m a young coach trying to be successful, he will never shy away from an hour-long conversation on leadership or strategy. Cotter and the Winona community are blessed to have Pat Bowlin coach,” Klug said.

Even with his coaching rivals, there is a tremendous respect.

Bowlin and Mertz, now tied atop the state leaderboards, faced off a handful of times as fellow Twin Cities coaches in the 80s and early 90s, with Bowlin coming out on top in the pair’s biggest matchup during the 1989 state tournament en route to his third title at St. Bernard’s.

In the modern era, Bowlin has gone from being the area’s perennial frontrunner to one of a number of evenly-matched teams, which he credits to a younger generation of coaches like St. Charles’ Adam Gust, who knocked out the Ramblers in the subsection title game Thursday.

“He’s doing a great job with his program. They’re extremely well-coached and solid all-around. I’m impressed by him, right now I’m chasing him. For a lot of years, everyone was chasing Cotter,” Bowlin said.

This is not the first time Bowlin has come up one win shy of a major milestone moment at the end of a season; he wrapped up the 2017 season with 699.

French was a freshman on the 2018 team, dealing with the pressure of playing in her first-ever varsity game with the added pressure of trying not to let down the coach she had grown up idolizing.

“I was 14, I had never played a varsity game in my life. I had played 18U for travel league and fall ball, so I had been playing at that level, but I had never played for coach Bowlin on a varsity field and Cotter softball was always this sacred thing,” French said.

The future college star battled through those nerves, going 4-for-4 with four RBI in a fortuitous sign of the all-state caliber career she would have for the Ramblers over the next four years.

Bowlin says it’s ironic that his last two major milestones have both been postponed throughout the offseason, and he is antsy to get it past him so the players can focus on just playing ball rather than the added stress.

But with no plans to retire anytime soon, saying he will coach as long as his health allows, win No. 803 and beyond will come sooner rather than later.

Despite the postseason disappointment of this year’s young Ramblers squad, the future of the program is incredibly bright with a plethora of freshman in this year’s lineup having time to mature and soon-to-be consecutive all-state junior pitcher Madison Hazelton back for her senior campaign.

Although there has been a 17-year gap since Bowlin’s last state championship, French is confident that she will be able to watch the team across town and her former coach make a legitimate push for the legendary coach’s seventh title in the not-too-distant future.

“I think they’re a dangerous team coming up because of how young they are and how talented they already are. With coach Bowlin’s help, he’s going to have some more success in his future,” French said.