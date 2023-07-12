The 2023 softball season featured walk-off wins, no-hitters and playoff excitement as local teams wrapped up another successful campaign. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the diamond game-in and game-out.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Softball Team, with Player of the Year Makayla Steffes joined by eight more first-team recipients, and nine second-team recipients, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Cassandra Boyum, junior, center field, Rushford-Peterson

Led the Trojans by a significant margin in all rate statistics, with a .516 batting average, .537 on-base percentage and .609 slugging, plus a 1.147 on-base plus slugging…Tied for second on the team with 11 RBI, third with 17 runs scored and four extra-base hits…Only struck out five times in 68 plate appearances.

Ava Hamsund, senior, pitcher/first base, Winona

Made WDN all-area first-team as a junior…All-state first-team honoree this season, all-tournament team at state as a junior…Three-time all-section, three-time all-Big 9 Conference…Second on the Winhawks with a 0.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings…Also a strong hitter, ranked second on the team with a .483 batting average and .515 OBP, third in RBI (27), fourth in slugging (.551) and fifth in runs (20)…Coach Mitch Grossell says “Ava is often overlooked, but has the sweetest swing you will find, reminds me of Rod Carew. Ava possesses a masterful changeup that she could throw in any count.”

Madison Hazelton, junior, pitcher, Cotter

Made WDN all-area first-team as a sophomore and freshman…Two-time all-state honoree and three-time all-Three Rivers Conference…Has been the ace of the Ramblers pitching staff for the past three years, this year tossing 108 1/3 innings with 167 strikeouts, a 1.49 ERA and 0.91 WHIP to go along with a 14-3 record…Took a step up at the plate and was arguably Cotter’s top hitter, leading the team with a .468 batting average and finishing second in slugging (.645), RBI (12), runs (16) and extra base hits (8) and third in OBP (.560)…Coach Pat Bowlin says “She finished with a 14-3 record despite being supported by a young team that struggled mightily on defense…A complete player who is also a good base runner and bunter.”

Emilia Krage, freshman, catcher, Cotter

All-Three Rivers Conference and all-section honoree this season…Power threat for the Ramblers, leading the team with 12 extra-base hits, three home runs, a .737 slugging percentage and 27 RBI…Also second on the team in on-base percentage (.570) and ranked third on Cotter in batting average (.404) and runs scored (11)…Coach Pat Bowlin says “Emilia walked 21 times, five times intentionally, that's how much she was feared.”

Macy McNally, senior, catcher, Winona

Made WDN all-area first team last year, second team as a sophomore…Two-time all-state first team honoree, three-time all-Big 9 and three-time all-section…Was Winona’s most consistent hitter, with a .510 batting average and .535 OBP, ranking second in slugging (.667) and runs scored (33), third in extra base hits (12), steals (11) and fourth in RBI (23)…Stellar defensive catcher, with a 50% caught stealing rate over her four-year career, and caught an all-state pitcher all four years…All-time WSHS career record holder for hits and tied for first with Makayla Steffes for steals…Second place in career batting average…Coach Mitch Grossell says “Has never made the same mistake twice playing for the Winhawks. Very high softball IQ.”

Olivia Poulin, junior, center field, Winona

Made WDN all-area second team as a sophomore and a freshman…All-state honorable mention this season, two-time all-section and two-time all-Big 9…Led Winhawks with 14 steals, tied for team lead with 32 RBI…Ranked second on team with 13 extra base hits and third in slugging (.627), fourth in runs (24), batting average (.410) and OBP (.457)…Coach Mitch Grossell says “Along with [St. Charles senior] Makadyn Gust the best CF in the area if not the state! Great speed and unparalleled arm.”

Savy Repinski, freshman, third base, Cotter

Made WDN all-area second team as a sophomore…Named all-section this season, two-time all-Three Rivers…Was a prototypical leadoff hitter than led the team with a .577 OBP, 28 runs scored and 14 stolen bases…Second on the team in batting average (.459), third in slugging (.525) and fourth with 10 RBI…Coach Pat Bowlin says “Leadoff hitter who scored 28 runs, team leading, and had a .577 on base percentage. Struck out only three times in 78 plate appearances.”

Staytlen Seefeldt, junior, shortstop, Lewiston-Altura

Made WDN all-area second team as a freshman and sophomore…All-around hitting leader on the Cardinals with a .446 batting average, .544 OBP and .800 slugging percentage for a 1.344 OPS that leads all Winona-area batters…Hit two home runs and a triple with 12 extra base hits…Scored 23 runs, drove in 23 RBI and stole nine bases…Coach Neal Schilling says “Stayt has been a leader on and off the field and the work she has been doing in the weight room has helped her become one of the top shortstops in the Three Rivers.”

SECOND TEAM

The nine-player second team is as follows: Ellie Ekern, junior, C/SS, Rushford-Peterson; Jillian Fitzgerald, sophomore, IF/OF, Winona; Kourtney Foley, senior, 1B, C-FC; Lindsey Hoiness, sophomore, P/1B, Rushford-Peterson; Bella Holzer, junior, P, C-FC; Shayna Kirkey, senior, P/OF, G-E-T; Addyson Lacey, junior, OF, C-FC; Emma Mann, junior, SS, C-FC; MacKenzi Simmons, junior, OF, Winona