LA CROSSE — On Tuesday, the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau softball team played its first game with a new coach for the first time in nearly three decades.

Longtime coach Dan Stuhr retired after last season, bringing an end to a career with the Red Hawks that began in the mid 90’s, and setting the stage for Nate DeJager to take over.

DeJager kicked his tenure off with a bang, as the Red Hawks defeated La Crosse Central 10-3 in a road non-conference matchup in both teams’ season opener.

“Awesome, it feels great,” DeJager said.

Though he is new to the G-E-T varsity dugout, DeJager is hardly new to the program.

His daughter Halene DeJager is a sophomore infielder on the squad, and he says he has been coaching the sophomore and junior classes for “just about their whole lives” during the summer seasons. DeJager also has some high school coaching experience, coaching baseball at Duluth East High School in Minnesota prior to moving to the La Crosse area more than a decade ago.

The coaching staff will have some carryover from the past regime as Matt Stuhr, the nephew of Dan, is still around and helping DeJager learn the ropes.

“I talk to Dan quite often, I text with him…Matt’s been able to carry forward a lot of the same way that they did things for so long,” DeJager said.

DeJager has a bit of a blank canvas to work with after the Red Hawks saw a sizable senior class graduate after last year.

The team matched that quantity with quality, winning the Coulee Conference with an undefeated 12-0 record thanks in part to the contributions of conference Player of the Year Lindsay Lettner and conference Pitcher of the Year Genna O’Neill, both of which also earned all-state accolades from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Though that class of players is not on the field anymore, their presence is still felt around the program.

“Most of these girls got to play with them or interact with them, either in softball or another sport. They’ve taken that ability to lead, especially the seniors, and led the same way. It’s been really nice,” DeJager said.

In DeJager’s head coaching debut, the Red Hawks showed off their plan to replicate last year’s success.

Senior leadoff hitter Shayna Kirkey started the game by drawing a walk, then stole second base. Two-hitter Halene DeJager drove her in with a single to left field and the Red Hawks had a 1-0 lead.

It took a few more innings for G-E-T to truly get the offense loose, but an eight-run rally in the fifth inning featured the same blend of speed and power.

“We have a good combination of speed and power. If our faster players can get on base, they can cause a lot of chaos. You saw a lot of stolen bases today and they set the table for our power hitters to drive them in,” Nate DeJager said.

In total, the Red Hawks stole eight bases and scored one run on a passed ball as well in the win.

After O’Neill carried most of the weight as an ace pitcher the past few years, Kirkey stepped into the circle and allowed just three runs while racking up 13 strikeouts, with at least one in each inning.

Though it is tough to match O’Neill’s level of production, Kirkey has been learning under many of the same pitching coaches as her predecessor did, and has a similar arsenal as well.

“She has a pretty similar pitch mix to Genna. She’s a righty and Genna was a lefty, but it’s really the same recipe we’ve had for the last few years, Shayna’s been able to step right in,” DeJager said.

It is a similar situation for the rest of the young G-E-T squad, which makes up for a lack of varsity experience with a wealth of overall softball knowledge that will aid the new coach in his inaugural year.

“The younger girls don’t have as much game experience in spring softball, but they play a ton of travel softball in the summer. Their collective game experience is quite high. We have a pretty good softball IQ all around the team,” DeJager said.