Cotter’s softball team did about as well as head coach Pat Bowlin could ask for Tuesday afternoon.

The Ramblers hit the road and faced off against St. Charles, the top Class AA team in the state, in a battle of teams with undefeated records in Three Rivers Conference play.

Heading into the matchup the Saints had allowed just three total runs in 14 games, and while Cotter was able to score three runs Tuesday alone, it was not enough to steal an upset win as St. Charles won 5-3 and took firm control of the TRC championship race.

“We looked like we belonged in the batter’s box today. I think we take a lot of positives out of this one,” Bowlin said.

It was clear on paper that it would be an evenly matched pitcher’s duel.

For starters the two teams both received votes in the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association’s first poll of the season on May 3, with Cotter (11-2 overall, 10-1 conference) receiving Class AA votes outside the top 10 and St. Charles (15-0, 12-0) ranked as the top team in the class.

The Ramblers sent junior Madison Hazelton into the pitcher’s circle, an all-state honorable mention last season, while the Saints gave the ball to senior Brenna Koeppel, a second-team all-state recipient last spring and the all-time St. Charles strikeout leader.

With such top-tier competitors dueling, both squads knew they would need to be aggressive offensively to try to gain an edge.

Early on, it did not work; both teams’ third out of the first inning involved a runner being thrown out at third base.

The Saints settled into a groove first, scoring three runs in the third inning.

Senior Grace Buringa reached on an error with one out in the inning, then junior Makadyn Gust drew a walk. The game’s first run came when senior Lauryn Delger hit a single to score Buringa, and Delger and Gust crossed the plate on a double by junior Mya Omdahl.

In the fifth inning, St. Charles scored two more runs including a double steal where Cotter’s throw to second base was bobbled.

The Ramblers were not terrible in the field, but against a team of hitters as good as the Saints, the margin for error was thin for Cotter’s defenders in support of their pitcher Hazelton.

“We hurt her a little bit defensively today too, there’s a couple plays we need to make. Against St. Charles, they’re going to hit the ball. What they have is what every coach loves, they’re strong all the way through one through nine,” Bowlin said.

Cotter kept its composure and got back within striking distance in the sixth inning.

Freshman leadoff hitter Savy Repinski singled to center field to start the rally, then Hazelton drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. Freshman Emilia Krage capitalized, hitting the ball over the left center field fence for a 5-3 score.

It was the first home run Koeppel has allowed all season, and the trio of runs made a world of difference for the Ramblers’ confidence moving forward the rest of the season.

“Psychologically, a 5-0 loss today would have been pretty devastating. It would have really left a lot of doubt in their head. ‘Can we really play with St. Charles? They’re really good.’” Bowlin said. “We didn’t look outmatched at the plate, which is very encouraging to me.”

In the seventh inning the Ramblers’ first two batters hit hard shots to the outfield for outs, then Hazelton hit a double to left field and Krage drew an intentional walk to bring the winning run to the plate. Instead, Koeppel steadied herself and finished the game with a strikeout.

Koeppel finished the game with seven strikeouts in seven innings, allowing eight hits and two walks. Her three earned runs allowed Tuesday bring her to four earned runs allowed all season, as Cotter gave one of the best pitchers in the state all she could handle.

Hazelton had 12 strikeouts in her six innings of work, with four earned runs and five total on seven hits and five walks. She was also 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk, a double and a run scored.

Krage joined her as a multi-hit Rambler, going 2-for-3 with a walk in addition to her three-run home run.

Savy Repinski throws no-hitter

One night before taking on the Saints, the Ramblers won a road game in dominant fashion as Repinski pitched a no-hitter in an 11-0 win over Fillmore Central.

The freshman is a stellar pitcher in her own right, often forced into playing the infield as the even-more dominant Hazelton pitches, but Repinski showed her stuff against the Falcons with a five-inning performance with five strikeouts and just one walk.

It was the first solo varsity no-hitter for Repinski, though last season she combined for a group no-hitter with Hazelton, tossing two of six innings in a 10-0 win over Caledonia.

Hazelton has two career solo no-hitters as well, including one earlier this spring in a 7-0 win over P-E-M on April 14.