High school softball: The Winona Daily News names All-Area team

The 2022 softball season featured walk-off wins, no-hitters and playoff excitement as local teams wrapped up another successful campaign. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the diamond game-in and game-out.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Softball Team, with 10 first-team recipients, including one Player of the Year, and 10 second-team recipients, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches, with the 10-player team mimicking a standard nine-player fielding lineup with a designated player.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Grace Fricke in the field Senior Grace Fricke has been named the Winona Daily News player of the year after a phenomenal senior season as one of the best hitters in the…

Grace Fricke, senior, IF, Winona

For the second season in a row, Winona senior Grace Fricke has been named the WDN Player of the Year thanks to a stellar senior campaign that helped the Winhawks make the state finals for the second consecutive year.

It was not just a strong two-season run for the power-hitting infielder; ever since her first varsity game, it was clear that Fricke was destined to be a great hitter.

As the leadoff batter of an April 6, 2019 doubleheader against Owatonna, the freshman Fricke hit a home run for her first career hit, hitting another trio of line drives off the wall later in the game as the Winhawks cruised to an 18-0 victory over their Big 9 rivals.

“She could have very well had four home runs her first game if it was a smaller fence,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

At the time, though, it was impossible to know just how dominant Fricke would become; during her final two seasons, she was one of the most feared hitters in the state of Minnesota.

After a junior season in which she set a handful of WSHS records, Fricke was even better in her senior year, putting up numbers that seem more at home in a video game than in real life.

With a slash line of .556/.624/1.111 and an OPS of 1.735, Fricke’s hitting prowess is already on full display. Adding in nine home runs, 13 doubles and 39 RBI, the power of her bat also becomes clear. During her career, her 21 career home runs is a school record.

“It’s fun to see and cool to see stats from last year, and even my first year, and see how much I improved,” Fricke said. “Just to see over the years what I’ve done, what I’ve been able to do for the team and with my team has been really cool.”

Considering the fact that she was often intentionally walked, and when the opposition did pitch to her she rarely got good pitches to hit, those numbers are even more eye-popping.

“Even when they didn’t intentionally walk her, they didn’t throw a strike, so she had to expand her zone a little bit. She went out and hit some balls that last year she wouldn’t have been comfortable swinging at,” Grossell said. “Her Achilles heel was always the outside pitch, and she drove the outside pitch this year.”

Following her high school career, Fricke will be hanging up her cleats as she plans to take a gap year before focusing solely on studying toward a nursing degree. She said that while she had great relationships with the college coaches that recruited her, she felt that juggling the workload of being a collegiate athlete alongside her academic goals would be too much.

However, her senior year was about as close to perfect as the end of a career can be.

As a team, the Winhawks finished as the Class AAA runner-up for the second straight season, with Fricke hitting a pair of two-run home runs in Winona’s first game of the state tournament.

Individually, Fricke was named first-team all-state by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association for the second season in a row, also earning all-Big 9 Conference and all-Section 1AAA accolades as well.

Beyond that, she was one of seven finalists for the state’s Ms. Softball award, given annually to the state’s top senior, though Chanhassen’s Sydney Schwartz took home the honor.

Even though she will not be playing anymore, whenever she is back in town on game day, Fricke is excited to see what the future will hold for her former teammates.

“It will definitely be really fun to watch them have their senior year and just think about what I got to do with them, what we got to do when we were playing together,” Fricke said.

FIRST TEAM

Aviana Anderson-Ingram, senior, IF, Rushford-Peterson

All-Three Rivers Conference selection this season…Led the Trojans with a .420 batting average while only striking out nine times, the lowest for an everyday R-P player…Also led the team with 19 stolen bases…Second on the team in triples (2), OBP (.447), OPS (.953), slugging (.506) and runs scored (19)…R-P coach Holly Ekern said “Aviana has a great grasp of the game. She is aggressive and scoops everything that comes her way at first base.”

Alison French, senior, IF, Cotter

Made WDN All-Area first team as a junior…All-Three Rivers selection the past two seasons… MFCA All-State Class AA first team selection as a senior following all-state second team selection as a junior…Led the Ramblers in nearly all offensive categories, including batting average (.548), OBP (.608), slugging (.940), OPS (1.549), runs scored (35), RBI (26), doubles (15), triples (3), home runs (4) and extra base hits (22). Cotter coach Pat Bowlin said “Without question one of the best hitters in Cotter history. Nearly 50% of her hits were extra base hits. Played a tremendous defensive shortstop with several highlight reel plays.”

Ava Hamsund, junior, P/OF, Winona

All-Big 9 Conference, All-Section 1AAA and All-State Tournament Team selection this season…Part of Winhawks’ 1-2 punch in the pitching circle, with a 9-1 record, 0.83 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 67 and 2/3 innings, with only 47 hits and 21 walks…Pitched four shutouts and two one-hitters…Also a strong batter, with a .397/.435/.474 slash line, while driving in 26 RBI for the team’s third-best mark…Winona coach Mitch Grossell said “Ava used her changeup to keep hitters off balance and induced many weak-hit ground balls and pop ups. Ava’s only loss this season was the state championship game to Mankato West. Offensively, Ava drove in runs and had a knack for coming up clutch in big moments.”

Madison Hazelton, sophomore, P, Cotter

Made WDN All-Area first team as a freshman…All-Three Rivers selection the past two seasons… MFCA All-State Class AA honorable mention this season…Pitched 130 and 1/3 innings for the Ramblers out of 150 total as the team’s primary pitcher…Had a 17-5 record with 20 quality starts out of 22 total starts, recorded a 1.34 ERA and 0.783 WHIP with 221 strikeouts, compared to just 73 hits and 29 walks…Also a capable batter with a .300 batting average, .365 OBP and .471 slugging percentage while finishing second on the team with 21 RBI…Pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in a 6-0 win over La Crescent-Hokah on May 2, and played a part in a combined no-hitter three days later in a 10-0 six-inning win over Caledonia…Cotter coach Pat Bowlin said “I believe Madison was the best pitcher in our area in Class AA. Her ability to throw different types of pitches consistently for strikes regardless of the count makes her extremely difficult to hit. A great competitor who excels in clutch situations.”

Lindsey Lettner, senior, OF, G-E-T

Made WDN All-Area first team as a junior…All-Coulee Conference selection the past two seasons, Coulee Player of the Year this season…Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State Medium Schools honorable mention this season…Recorded 31 stolen bases for the most steals in the Winona area…Finished second on the Red Hawks with a .430 batting average, as well as leading the team with a .485 OBP and 33 runs scored…G-E-T coach Dan Stuhr said “Her speed made it very difficult on opposing teams defensively. Though not a power hitter, every time she reached first, it was just like hitting a double as she stole second every time.”

Emma Mann, sophomore, IF, C-FC

All-Dairyland Conference selection this season…Led the Pirates with a .448 batting average, .473 OBP and 31 runs scored…Also finished in the top five on the team in RBI (18), extra base hits (3), slugging percentage (.425) and OPS (.898).

Macy McNally, junior, C, Winona

Made WDN All-Area second team as a sophomore…All-Big 9, All-Section 1AAA selection the past two seasons… MFCA All-State Class AAA first team selection this season…Led the Winhawks with 16 steals…Second on the team in batting average (.439), OBP (.495) and runs (32)…Also top five on the team in RBI, slugging, OPS, and extra base hits…Had zero passed balls defensively, committing only two errors on the year while also throwing out 50% of base stealers and picking off three runners…Winona coach Mitch Grossell said “Macy is a fantastic two hitter who can beat a sacrifice bunt out as well as hit a gap shot…Macy is a wall behind the plate and possesses a quick, strong arm, there aren’t many better catchers around.”

Genna O’Neill, senior, P, G-E-T

Made WDN All-Area first team as a junior…All-Coulee selection the past two seasons, Coulee Pitcher of the Year this season and Coulee Player of the Year last season…WFSCA All-State Medium Schools first team selection this season after earning all-state honorable mention last year…Led the Red Hawks with a .466 batting average and 26 RBI, also tying for the team lead in triples (2) and doubles (7), while finishing second with a .478 OBP…Also served as the team’s pitching ace, throwing 136 of the team’s 164 innings with a 1.08 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 187 strikeouts with only 85 hits and 39 walks…G-E-T coach Dan Stuhr said “She is not only an outstanding pitcher but a great hitter…Very smart player.”

Makayla Steffes, junior, P/IF, Winona

Made WDN All-Area first team as a sophomore…All-Big 9, All-Section 1AAA the past two seasons… MFCA All-State Class AAA second team selection last season, first team selection this season…Part of the Winhawks’ 1-2 punch in the pitching circle, with a 13-1 record, 0.79 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 88 and 1/3 innings with only 56 hits and 19 walks…Finished third on the team in batting average (.429), OBP (.478) and slugging percentage (.585), taking second on the team with 15 stolen bases and leading Winona with 36 runs scored…Pitched a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Austin on May 10, also pitched six shutouts and two one-hitters…Winona coach Mitch Grossell said “In my opinion there isn’t a better softball player in the state than Makayla Steffes. A true five-tool athlete. Fantastic pitcher, SS, CF, hitter, base runner, bunter, teammate.”

SECOND TEAM

The 10-player second team is as follows: Maggie Bistodeau, junior, IF/OF, G-E-T. Ryann Duffenbach, senior, C/IF, G-E-T. Ellie Ekern, sophomore, C, Rushford-Peterson. Bella Holzer, sophomore, P/OF, C-FC. Megan Morgan, senior, OF, Cotter. Olivia Poulin, sophomore, OF, Winona. Tiegan Prigge, sophomore, IF, Lewiston-Altura. Savannah Repinski, eighth grade, IF, Cotter. Chayce Rollinger, senior, IF, C-FC. Staytlen Seefeldt, sophomore, IF, Lewiston-Altura.