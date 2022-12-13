High school softball: Three Winona players make college commitments

A handful of players have been key components on both of Winona softball’s back-to-back state runner-up squads, and now a trio of them have announced what the next stage of their careers will be.

Last week, Ava Hamsund and Macy McNally both committed to play at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, while Makayla Steffes will stay in Winona to play for Saint Mary’s University, with all three playing at the Division III level in the same conference.

The three girls have been playing softball together since they were young kids, and back when they first teamed up, they did not imagine they would end up all moving on to play in college.

“I never would’ve thought that in a million years,” Hamsund said.

Winhawks head coach Mitch Grossell has been coaching them since they were young as well, and he could see that potential early on, even if the girls did not realize it yet themselves.

“They work so hard, they love the game and they have passion and pride. They were outstanding at a young age and they’ve gotten better and better, I guess I’m not really surprised by it,” Grossell said.

McNally and Steffes joined the WSHS varsity squad in eighth grade, and Hamsund was the JV team’s top pitcher that year as well. Following a cancelled 2020 season, the trio came back in 2021 and played a critical role in the team’s 44-8 combined record over the past two years.

Last season, Steffes and McNally both batted over .425, with Hamsund just shy of .400, all ranking near the top in various other offensive statistics. All three also played key roles in the team’s dominant pitching game with Hamsund pitching 67 and 2/3 innings with a 0.83 ERA and Steffes throwing 88 and 1/3 innings with a 0.79 ERA, while McNally was behind the plate calling the shots.

Their performances earned various accolades, ranging from all-conference to all-state, and also put them in the spotlight for college coaches to start recruiting them over the summer.

Even though McNally and Hamsund both ended up at Gustavus, that was not something they planned out together.

Both girls had been independently navigating the recruiting process, and were surprised when they realized they were both taking part in the school’s summer camp.

“That was fun to find out we were both going randomly, we hadn’t talked about where we were looking,” McNally said.

Both girls continued talking with other coaches, and touring other campuses, but as the fall wore on, they each came to the same conclusion that Gustavus was where they wanted to be.

Beyond just the comfort of having a friend coming along to college with you, as pitcher and catcher, the two are already in sync at positions where chemistry is important.

“Macy is one of my favorite teammates, so I cannot wait to play four more years with her,” Hamsund said. “The bond we have when we are calling pitches, I think that would be a very helpful thing to bring into college.”

For Steffes, her college search ended up leading her right back to home.

She says that she always planned to stay somewhat close to Winona, but once she had the opportunity, joining the Cardinals program right in the heart of it just made sense.

“I really love this town, this community, everything about it. I think getting to stay in town and represent Winona, playing in town is great,” she said.

Staying in town was important in part because over the past few years Steffes has started coaching softball in the Winona community, and she will now be able to continue that for years to come as well.

“Coaching younger girls, that’s another thing too that I enjoy doing, and I like to be a role model for them,” Steffes said.

The trio of longtime teammates will now be MIAC rivals, facing off a few times each spring in a chess match where McNally and Hamsund know Steffes’ strengths and weaknesses, and vice versa.

While some might be saddened by facing off against a friend, that is not the cause for the three Winhawks.

“They’re such competitors, they’re looking forward to that,” Grossell said.

Before they head their separate ways next fall, the teammates still have one last spring of not only trying to claim the elusive state title, but improving their skills in preparation for their college careers as well.

“I think it makes us more motivated to help each other become better before college,” Steffes said. “I love watching them grow as people and as players, being able to be there during their process and their journey, and being a part of it too.”