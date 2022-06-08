High school softball: Winona aims for state title after last year's runner-up finish

So far this season, Winona Senior High’s softball team has already made its mark on the program’s hallowed history books by qualifying for this week’s MSHSL Class AAA state tournament, beginning Thursday morning in Mankato.

But the Winhawks are looking to add another chapter as well.

“We won the section, and it wasn’t like we celebrated profusely. They enjoyed it, but they know there’s another step to take,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

While every team aims to take home the state title each year, that goal took on added significance for Winona after the team lost to Becker 4-0 in the Class AAA championship game last season.

By leaving home with the runner-up trophy rather than the championship counterpart, the players felt like they had unfinished business.

“A lot of the girls, they worked their tails off during the winter to get themselves better,” Grossell said. “They just didn’t want to feel like they felt last year after we lost.”

This season’s state meet qualification is the latest in a long line of recent successes, with state trips in five of the past six seasons including this year, but excluding the canceled 2020 season. In 2016 and 2021, the team finished as runner-up, while the program won its only state championship in 2017.

That history is not lost on the current crop of players, even though they were only involved in last season’s tournament and not the prior three stellar campaigns.

“I feel honored to be able to keep this going,” junior pitcher Makayla Steffes said.

Last year’s runner-up run was a bit of an underdog story as fourth-seeded Winona battled its way into the championship game, but this season, the Section 1 champion Winhawks are the clear favorite heading into the week’s competition, earning the bracket’s top seed thanks to a 21-1 record through the season so far.

After bouncing between second and third place in the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association rankings throughout the early season, a few midseason wins over top-ranked teams earned Winona a No. 1 ranking that they have not dropped from since.

Winona’s success all season has come from a dual-threat approach with some of the state’s most fearsome hitters and pitchers alike.

Chief among them is senior infielder Grace Fricke, who finished her junior year last spring as a first-team all-state selection as well as the Winona Daily News player of the year thanks to a season that saw her set Winona school records in a number of statistics. So far this year, she has beaten her own marks in a handful of statistics, with a great shot at breaking even more in the state tournament games.

Fricke leads the team with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 35 RBI, finishing in a tie for second with 29 runs scored. Her absurd slash line of .587 average, .653 on-base percentage and 1.079 slugging percentage leads the team in each category while also making her one of the most feared hitters in the state.

She is far from the Winhawks’ only offensive threat, though, with four more players batting .400 or better and another three additional players with an on-base percentage of .339 or better.

In the pitching circle, Winona has the same type of depth.

The junior Steffes, who was all-state second-team last season, has handled the majority of the load. She has thrown 80⅔ innings while racking up 129 strikeouts compared to just 51 hits and 16 walks, allowing just nine earned runs for a 0.78 ERA.

Fellow junior Ava Hamsund has been equally strong, pitching 55⅓ innings with 59 strikeouts, 38 hits and 17 walks, allowing only four earned runs for a 0.51 ERA.

The Winhawks even have a third option, a rarity in high school softball, as sophomore Lauren Kreckow has thrown 5⅓ scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, one hit and one walk.

Despite the strength of the Winona team, they know it will not be a cakewalk to make it through the state bracket, beginning with a quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Thursday at Caswell Park in Mankato.

First up is a matchup against unseeded Rocori, which won Section 8 with a 14-9 record. Despite the uninspiring overall tally of wins and losses, the Spartans caught a hot streak at the right time, including a 25-6 victory over Little Falls in the section final.

If the Winhawks survive that matchup, they will again be the favorites in the semifinals when facing either fourth-seeded Chisago Lakes or fifth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s School.

The Winhawks’ biggest threat en route to the championship is a familiar foe: second-seeded Mankato West. The Scarlets were the top seed in last season’s bracket, though the Winhawks pulled off a 7-6 extra-innings upset in the semifinals.

Mankato West is also a Big 9 Conference foe of Winona’s, with the Winhawks’ conference-best 12-1 record just edging past the Scarlets’ mark of 13-2. Winona also won the only regular-season meeting between the two teams, winning a 7-5 matchup in Mankato on May 17.

If there is one thing that this year’s Winhawks have that last season’s squad did not, it is a bounty of state experience. After the program missed the 2019 tournament, and the 2020 season was canceled, it was the first trip to Mankato’s Caswell Park for the group.

Now, with memories of last year still in their head, it should take them less time to get acclimated to their surroundings.

“The field, the energy, it’s so much different than a regular game, so we know what to expect,” junior Macy McNally said.

In fact, fighting for a state title is something the girls have expected for quite some time.

“I feel like we’ve always talked about it, even in our summer league before we got to high school,” Fricke said. “Now that we’re all here and we’re all able to play together, I think that would be really special if we could take the championship home.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

