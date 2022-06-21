High school softball: Winona and Cotter players earn all-state awards

After a strong softball season by both Cotter and Winona, both teams had multiple players named to the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association’s all-state teams, which were released Tuesday.

Both schools had one newcomer to the all-state list, while both also had at least one player earning all-state for the second season in a row.

Winona’s senior power-hitting infielder Grace Fricke earned first-team honors in Class AAA for the second-straight year.

One of the most fearsome hitters in the state, Fricke had an incredible slash line of .556/.624/1.111 while driving in a team-leading 39 RBI and hitting nine home runs, including a pair of homers in the Winhawks’ first game of the state tournament.

Fricke was also one of seven finalists for the state’s Ms. Softball award, given annually to the state’s top senior, though Chanhassen’s Sydney Schwartz took home the honor.

Winona’s second returning all-state player took a step up this season, as junior pitcher Makayla Steffes made the Class AAA first team this year after being named to the second team in 2021.

Steffes was a dual threat for the Winhawks, serving as the team’s top pitcher with a 0.79 ERA in 88 and 1/3 innings with 142 strikeouts compared to 19 walks while also batting .439 and leading the team with 36 runs scored and 15 steals.

Cotter senior Alison French took a step up this season too, making the Class AA first team after being named to the second team last year.

French led the Ramblers with a .548/.608/.940 slash line, also topping the team with 22 extra base hits, 26 RBI and 35 runs scored. The senior will be staying local next year, continuing her career on the Saint Mary’s softball team.

Winona’s newcomer to the all-state team was junior catcher Macy McNally, who was named to the first team in Class AAA.

McNally was second on the team with 32 runs scored, 13 steals, a .439 average and .495 on-base percentage, while also serving as a strong defensive backstop.

Cotter sophomore Madison Hazleton made her first all-state team this season, being named an honorable mention in Class AA.

Hazelton was a workhorse ace for the Ramblers, pitching 130 and 1/3 innings with a 1.34 ERA, striking out 221 batters with just 29 walks, allowing an opposing batting average of just .157. She was a solid hitter too, totaling a .300 batting average with nine extra base hits to finish second on the team, also second on the squad with 21 RBI, behind only French in both statistics.

Winona head coach Mitch Grossell also earned some recognition, being named the Section 1AAA Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

