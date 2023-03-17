The bar is still set high for the Winona softball team this spring.

Each of the past two seasons has ended in the Class AAA state finals, but the Winhawks lost both contests to earn runner-up each time. But as practice began this week, Winona’s players were anxious to get back in action for a third shot at a championship.

“The girls are itching to get going. They left with a bad taste in their mouth,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

Overall, Winona returns most of its lineup from last year, with six of its nine regular starters back.

However, one of those three was among the best players in the state.

Grace Fricke was a strong fielder at third base but did most of her damage at the plate. A two-time all-state first-team recipient, Fricke set a WSHS record with 21 career home runs, with a senior season that included nine home runs, 13 doubles, 39 RBI and a slash line of .556/.624/1.111 and an OPS of 1.735.

That performance earned Winona Daily News Player of the Year honors, as well as making Fricke a finalist for the state’s Ms. Softball award for the top senior player.

For many programs, losing a player that good would be impossible to overcome. For Winona, though, the team will still be a favorite to make it back to state again, with their next four best hitters returning and a pair of stellar pitchers back as well.

Senior Makayla Steffes was an all-state first-team player that thrived both on the mound with a 0.79 ERA and at the plate with a .427 batting average. Senior Ava Hamsund was in a similar position, named to the all-tournament team at state last spring as she had a 0.83 ERA and a .397 average. Senior Macy McNally was a second-team all-state performer last year as well, a stellar defensive backstop at catcher while also hitting .439.

All three of the seniors have committed to play Division III college softball next year, and the trio was busy in the weight room all offseason. As such, Grossell expects the three girls to add to their skillsets and outpace their zero combined home runs from last season.

“We’re ahead of where we usually are. The girls have put in so much work over the winter,” Grossell said.

Another of the team’s top returners is junior Olivia Poulin. As just a sophomore, Poulin hit three home runs a season ago while also ranking fourth on the squad with a .405 batting average. A year older with more experience, Grossell expects an even bigger year from an already strong player.

“She runs like a deer and she hits the ball a country mile and throws the ball overhand 66 miles per hour. She’s another five-tool kid,” Grossell said.

Grossell is also excited to see the newcomers to the program have brought intensity to the team’s practices so far this season. The team’s older players have been forced to fight to maintain their playing time, and in return, they have been more than happy to reward the motivated youngsters with tips and guidance.

“When Makayla and Macy and Ava came up as eighth graders, the seniors on that team helped them out, so they remember that and they’re paying it forward again,” Grossell said.

That circle of life is a key part of the culture that has enabled the Winhawks to qualify for five of the past six state tournaments, with a trio of runner-up performances and a state title in 2017.

Besides the first-time members of the Winona program, the Winhawks also have a familiar face that re-joins after a year away. Junior Mackenzi Simmons was a strong contributor on the 2021 runner-up team as a freshman and was a key player last year at Maranatha, hitting .348 with 20 RBI, the second most on the squad.

Last season, Winona had its sights set on an undefeated season and ended up with a 23-2 record. This year the team has loaded up with a difficult schedule, and while the coaches and players still hope to win every game, the plan is to be battle tested by the time the postseason rolls around.

“We might have a few more losses. Come section tournament time and state tournament time, if we’re lucky enough to make it there, we’ll be ready to play,” Grossell said.