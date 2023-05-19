Winona softball head coach Mitch Grossell knew Friday’s game would be a low-scoring one.

The Winhawks were getting set to take on St. Charles on the campus of Saint Mary’s University in a battle of two of the top teams in the state of Minnesota, with a couple of the best pitchers in the circle, and Grossell had a message to his team just before the first pitch.

“I told the girls the first one to three would win it, and nobody got there,” Grossell said.

Winona (17-2) picked up a 2-1 victory over the Saints (18-2), giving the Winhawks another impressive win for their resume and some extra experience in a high-pressure situation before the postseason gets underway next week.

In this week’s Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association poll, the Winhawks were ranked second in Class AAA while the Saints were the top team in Class AA.

With both teams hopeful for a deep playoff run, getting a chance to face off against a fellow state-caliber foe on a special field with plenty of fans packed around the fences was a welcome occurrence.

“I think this is just what we needed, it’s great timing for our season,” senior Makayla Steffes said.

Winona’s offense struck first, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning as senior Macy McNally tripled to centerfield and junior Olivia Poulin singled to centerfield a few batters later for a quick 1-0 lead.

Getting ahead quickly made things easier on Winhawks senior pitcher Ava Hamsund.

“That builds confidence when we get hits. Being able to relax on the mound knowing we have a run is always good,” Hamsund said.

Hamsund cruised through the first three innings, scoreless with two hits allowed and two strikeouts.

She encountered a bit of trouble in the fourth inning, with St. Charles senior Grace Buringa hitting a single up the middle to lead things off and junior Makadyn Gust sacrifice bunting her into scoring position. Junior Mya Ohmdahl doubled to centerfield, bringing Buringa in to score, but Hamsund was able to limit the damage to just one run for a 1-1 tie.

In a close game with a pair of high-quality pitchers like Hamsund and her Saints counterpart senior Brenna Koeppel, a team will need to exploit whatever small advantage it can manufacture. For Winona, that opportunity came in the fifth inning.

Sophomore Jillian Fitzgerald singled to right field, then in the next at-bat Steffes hit a hard ground ball to third base. Saints third baseman senior Lauryn Delger made a hard throw to first for the out, and with Fitzgerald aggressively rounding second in case of an error at first base, the Saints attempted to pick her off at second base.

That throw went wide, rolling into the outfield, and the speedy Fitzgerald was able to score on the play to put the Winhawks ahead 2-1.

“You have to be aware, looking at coaches at all times. I got out at first, but it doesn’t matter because our runner was heads up on the bases. That’s what matters in games, what wins games,” Steffes said.

Following a scoreless sixth inning, Hamsund allowed an infield single to senior Eva Anderson to lead off the seventh inning and Grossell elected to shift Steffes from shortstop into the pitcher’s circle.

The senior locked in, with a sacrifice bunt and a pair of strikeouts to earn a save and seal the win.

Hamsund and Steffes make for a formidable 1-2 punch, often alternating starts to allow the other to get some rest. However in the postseason, switching from the changeup-heavy lefty Hamsund to the rise ball-heavy right-handed Steffes can make it hard for opposing teams to adjust.

“It’s a different look and it benefits us when we can do that. We’ll probably do it a lot coming up in the tournament time,” Grossell said.

In total, Hamsund pitched six innings with one earned run on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Junior MacKenzi Simmons was the only Winhawk with multiple hits, going 2-for-3. McNally was 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and a run scored, while Poulin was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base.

It was only the fifth time all season that the Winhawks have scored six or fewer runs, with four of those games coming against teams that currently rank in the top 10 for their class, as part of a tough regular season schedule meant to prepare the back-to-back Class AAA runner-ups for the rigors of the postseason grind.