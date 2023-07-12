Early in the varsity softball career of Makayla Steffes, the two most recent Winona head coaches were chatting about their promising prospect.

Current coach Mitch Grossell said to former manager Scott Halverson that he thought she had a shot at being the best player to ever come through the program, and following the final games of Steffes’ career this spring, Halverson reminded Grossell just how right he was.

“She was such a hard competitor and wanted to get better, it was undeniable that she was going to be good,” Grossell said.

Steffes’ dominance both at the plate and in the pitching circle has earned her top spots in various statistics on the WSHS leaderboards and plenty of accolades over the course of her career, with this year’s performance earning her the Winona Daily News all-area Player of the Year award for the 2023 season.

As a sophomore and junior, Steffes played at a high level, earning all-state awards and making the WDN all-area first team both seasons.

This season was far and away Steffes’ best year of pitching, and it started off just about as well as it possible could as the Winhawks senior tossed no hitters in each of her first two starts.

From then on, she remained nearly unhittable with an ERA of 0.43, a 0.59 WHIP and 111 strikeouts over the course of 81 2/3 innings, leading the team in each stat while racking up a 12-0 record with two saves in relief as well.

Over the past two seasons, Steffes had a 25-1 record on the mound.

She was similarly strong at the plate, leading the team with 14 extra base hits, 38 runs scored and a .699 slugging percentage and tying for the lead with 32 RBI. She also was second in steals (12) and third in batting average (.473) and on-base percentage (.505), only striking out two times in her 93 at bats.

That performance earned Steffes a spot on the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association all-state first-team for Class AAA, becoming the first Winhawks softball player to make three all-state teams after earning first team last year and second team as a sophomore.

Besides just the all-state honors, Steffes was one of seven finalist for the Ms. Softball award for the top senior in the state, as well as a member of the Class AAA all-tournament team at the state tournament in Mankato.

Just as Halverson and Grossell predicted, Steffes holds school records in a plethora of stats even after missing out on her entire freshman season due to the pandemic.

She is the school leader in runs scored, tied for the top spot in batting average and steals, and ranks third all-time in doubles and hits. She also ranks first in ERA and winning percentage, and second in total wins.

Perhaps since she has dominated in every aspect of the game, Steffes says there is not one area of the sport she likes the best.

“I’d just say playing the sport is what I love, I couldn’t choose one thing about it,” Steffes said.

Except, of course, the camaraderie.

“Being with my teammates is totally the best part,” Steffes said.

Steffes is quick to credit her teammates for her success.

Fellow seniors Macy McNally and Ava Hamsund, both all-state caliber players themselves, have pushed each other throughout their entire careers as all three held the same goals to try to win a state championship before moving on to play in college.

“I think us all working together was very helpful. We all wanted the same thing, so it helped us keep our competitiveness if not be more competitive,” Steffes said.

She also had good role models early in her career, as veterans on the 2019 squad like Lauryn Hamernik and Anni Anderson took the then-eighth grader under her wing.

It is something she says she never forgot, and something that the Winhawks program has benefitted from.

“She has taken all that from those girls and turned it around…She’s made an impression on the kids and made them feel like they’re part of the program, they’re going to get better, they can be what she’s been. She’s phenomenal at that,” Grossell said.

In fact, mentoring players rising through the Winona softball program is part of why Steffes wanted to stay close to home for college. The fact that Saint Mary’s, led by legendary coach John Tschida, is building the foundation for a perennial powerhouse sealed the deal.

Her excitement to stay in town has been fully reciprocated by her former teammates.

“Some of our younger girls are already looking forward and saying ‘hey, can we schedule around Saint Mary’s so we’re not playing on the same day they are?’ It doesn’t quite work like that, I wish we could,” Grossell said, with a chuckle.