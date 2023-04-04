Winona’s softball team started the season in just about the best way possible Monday night, as senior Makayla Steffes pitched a no-hitter in the team’s first game of the year and the Winhawks won both games of a home doubleheader against Albert Lea by 10-0 scores.

In the five-inning mercy victory, Steffes racked up 12 strikeouts as only three putouts were made in the field.

Winhawks head coach Mitch Grossell joked that in the first game of the year, he was hoping to get more experience for his fielders.

“Our left side last night was starting a freshman at third and a sophomore at short when Makayla’s pitching, so I was hoping they’d have a little more action to get them ready for when we play Byron in a week or two,” Grossell said.

Despite the incredible achievement, Steffes nearly had an even bigger one; a full-count walk in the fifth inning was the only at-bat that prevented her from throwing a perfect game.

Albert Lea’s batter checked her swing, and in hindsight, Grossell says he wishes he had asked the field umpire for a second opinion on the pitch.

This is not the first time Steffes has held an opponent hitless, striking out 10 batters in a 10-0 five-inning no-hitter over Austin on May 10, 2022.

While Steffes was an all-state caliber player the past two seasons, Grossell believes Monday’s no-hitter was just the start of an even better senior year.

“All spring in practice, she’s been firing the ball harder than she’s ever pitched,” he said. “She was locked in. The ball was moving and she was hitting spots.”

While fellow senior pitcher Ava Hamsund did not throw a no-hitter in the second game of the doubleheader, she had a dominant performance of her own, allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts in the shutout.

Hamsund was also locked in at the plate, setting the pace for the pair of mercy-rule wins by going 4-for-4 in game one and 1-for-2 in the second game, with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored.

“Ava’s always been such a pure hitter…got the sweetest swing you’ll see. It doesn’t matter if she’s facing a slow pitcher or a fast pitcher, she puts the ball in play and squares it up well,” Grossell said.