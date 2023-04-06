In the 146-year history of the MLB, only once has a player pitched no-hitters in back-to-back starts.

In the four-year high school career of Makayla Steffes, the Winona senior has pitched no-hitters in back-to-back appearances once as well.

On Thursday afternoon Steffes pitched her second consecutive no-hitter, striking out 13 Austin batters in a 10-0 Winhawks five-inning victory.

Steffes had a decorated career in her first three seasons, with all-state accolades and more, but she worked hard all offseason to try to bring her game to a higher level and she is happy that the results have followed.

“I’d say it’s pretty exciting. It definitely feels like all my hard work is starting to pay off,” Steffes said.

On Monday, Steffes threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a five-inning 10-0 win over Albert Lea in the team’s first game of the season to start the back-to-back feat.

The Winhawks ace also threw a five-inning 10-0 no-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Austin last season as well, giving her plenty of reasons to be confident that she would have a good outing Thursday.

In fact, the opposing squad was worried she would have a good day as well.

“It was funny, the Austin coach even asked me ‘is she finally a senior?’” Winona head coach Mitch Grossell said.

Mother Nature had other plans, with temperatures in the low 40’s and a harsh wind chilling Steffes’ hands and making it hard to grip the ball. As a result, Steffes allowed three walks to prevent a perfect game, which the high-achiever describes as disappointing despite her remarkable accomplishment.

“I want to be better than what I was last year, so I’m my own competition,” Steffes said. “Those three walks I had today really changed my mood.”

Nonetheless, she was able to shake off the few mistakes and deal with the pressure of navigating her way through yet another no-hitter. Even though she has done it a few times now, if she ends up in a similar situation down the road, she does not think it will get any easier to handle the nerves.

“I always think about it, but I try not to because when I do think about it, I just put more pressure on myself and then I’m not loose,” Steffes said. “I think there’s always going to be pressure.”

Alongside Steffes’ dominance, it was yet another strong performance for the Winhawks offense, which moved to 3-0 on the year and won by a 10-0 score for the third time.

Junior Avery Engbrecht went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a steal, two runs scored and two RBI. Senior Ava Hamsund was 2-for-2 with a run scored and three RBI and fellow senior Macy McNally also went 2-for-2, scoring three runs, hitting a triple, stealing a base and tallying three RBI. Junior MacKenzi Simmons joined the multi-RBI day with two, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Through Steffes’ first two outings, the junior has thrown 10 innings with 25 strikeouts and just four walks, with no hits as well of course. All of this comes in the cold weather that makes it tough on all pitchers throughout the Midwest, and Grossell jokes that it will be hard to improve once the weather gets better.

“She’ll get better as the year progresses, she’s a better pitcher in the warmer weather than cold. Although two no-hitters in the cold, how do you get better than that?”