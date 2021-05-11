High school sports: Girls wrestling postseason approved by MSHSL

A girls wrestling state tournament was approved but adding boys volleyball as a spring sport was turned down Tuesday by a key body of the Minnesota State High School League.

Members of the league’s 48-member Representative Assembly voted 44-4 to add a girls wrestling division within the structure of the existing wrestling state tournament starting in the 2021-22 school year. The proposal put forth by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association would leave regular season training and competition as is, with girls remaining a part of each school’s boys’ program.

A proposal to add boys volleyball as a sanctioned spring sport fell two votes short of the required two-thirds approval needed to amend the league’s bylaws. The plan received 29 yes votes, with 18 opposed and one abstention.

The voting was held during a virtual meeting of the representative assembly.

Girls wrestling has been growing in popularity over the past decade, with some estimates placing the number of high school girls competing nationally at more than 21,000. During the 2019-2020 season, 153 girls competed in high school wrestling in Minnesota.

Thirty states have approved girls’ wrestling, including all of Minnesota’s neighboring states.