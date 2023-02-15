Rushford-Peterson’s boys basketball team snapped an eight-game losing streak against Caledonia on Tuesday, pulling off a 75-73 victory in overtime to hand the Three Rivers East leading Warriors their first division loss of the year.

The Trojans (12-10 overall, 6-4 conference) fell behind early on, trailing the Warriors (10-11, 9-2) by a 39-34 score at halftime.

R-P rallied back in the second half, tying the score at 66 apiece to head to overtime.

With six seconds remaining in OT, Trojans junior Dawson Bunke hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game to put Rushford-Peterson ahead 75-73 for good.

Trojans senior Grady Hengel led all scorers with 33 points, including a trio of 3’s, and Bunke added 24 points with his six triples.

Garrett Konz scored a team-high 21 points to lead four Caledonia players in double figures.

Rushford-Peterson had not won against the Warriors since a 53-50 victory at home on Feb. 2, 2018.

C-FC 71, Eleva-Strum 30

The Pirates (11-10, 7-6) handily defeated the Cardinals (2-20, 1-12) in a Dairyland clash in Strum.

Junior Tanner Scheiffer was C-FC’s leading scorer with 12 points, followed by senior Andrew Bissen and sophomore Cameron Lipinski, each with nine.

Rochester Century 63, Winona 48

The Winhawks (8-11, 7-9) dropped a road Big 9 Conference matchup against the Panthers (13-8, 12-5).

P-E-M 74, Lewiston-Altura 44

The Cardinals (9-11, 4-7) dropped a road game against the top team in the Three Rivers Conference, the Bulldogs (18-4, 11-1).

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 5, Owatonna 2

The Winhawks (9-11-2, 4-8-2) capitalized on a couple key penalties in a comeback victory over the Huskies (9-12-2, 6-5-2).

Owatonna scored late in the second period for the game’s first goal, and made it a 2-0 lead at 7-minutes, 14-seconds in the third period.

However, Huskies junior Joseph Webster picked up a major penalty at 9:15 in the third to give Winona a five-minute power play.

About a minute later, the Winhawks got on the board with a power play goal as junior defenseman Aven Prodzinski scored off an assist from junior Teis Larsen for a 2-1 score.

At 11:06, Owatonna picked up another major penalty as Benjamin Bangs went to the box to give Winona a five-on-three advantage for 3:09.

Senior defenseman Easton Kronebusch tied the score 2-2 with a power play goal at 11:29, assisted by junior forwards Mason Wadewitz and Jackson Cada.

Then Prodzinski scored three power play goals from 11:54 to 13:03 with an assist by Larsen each time to go ahead 5-2 and seal the win.

Junior goaltender Michael Dubek racked up 37 saves in the game.

The victory was the third in a row for the Winhawks, and the sixth in the past eight games as Winona is closing the regular season strong for the second year in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 48

The Warriors (21-3, 14-0) completed an unbeaten conference season and won their eighth game in a row by outscoring the Trojans (15-10, 6-7) by 18 points in the second half.

Ava Privet scored a team-high 15 points and made three 3-pointers. Teammate Jovial King added 14 points.

P-E-M 76, Lewiston-Altura 40

The Cardinals (5-20, 3-14) lost their eighth straight game, falling at home against the Three Rivers Conference West Division-leading Bulldogs (15-9, 11-3).

L-A was led by senior Kylie Verthein, who scored 23 points, and P-E-M’s leader was senior Abigail O’Reilly, who scored a game-high 32.