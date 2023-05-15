Cochrane-Fountain City’s baseball team stretched its winning streak to four games Monday, beating Dairyland Conference foe Pepin/Alma 6-3.

The Eagles (7-8 overall, 7-8 conference) scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning, but senior pitcher Andrew Bissen locked in from there, shutting them out for the remaining six innings to earn a win for the Pirates (7-9, 7-9).

Of those three runs, only one was an earned run against Bissen, throwing a complete game with six hits and one walk, striking out nine.

C-FC picked up one run in the bottom of the first inning, then tied the score 3-3 with a pair of runs in the third. The Pirates jumped ahead with one run in the fourth, then added two insurance runs in the sixth.

Junior Tanner Schieffer went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored, and sophomore Lucas Skroch was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI for C-FC’s offense.

SOFTBALL

Cotter 7, Lewiston-Altura 4

The Ramblers (12-2, 11-1) won a Three Rivers Conference road matchup against the Cardinals.

Cotter led 6-0 through five innings and 7-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but L-A cut it close with a three-run rally in the seventh inning.

Junior Madison Hazelton had a strong all-around game for Cotter, tossing four shutout innings with nine strikeouts and going 2-for-3.

Junior Milana Shira also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3, and freshman Savy Repinski went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Repinski pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs and four total on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Senior Olivia Barkeim went 2-for-4 for the Cardinals and senior Morgan Jackson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

C-FC 7, Pepin/Alma 1

The Pirates (13-7, 12-6) picked up their sixth win in the past seven games with a sizable victory at home over the Eagles (12-11, 9-9).

P/A broke a scoreless tie with one run in the top of the third inning, but C-FC scored two in the bottom of the third and led the rest of the way.

Junior Bella Holzer had a strong day on the mound, allowing just one earned run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Senior Kortney Foley led the way for the Pirates offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, while senior Cadence Wenger, freshman Mackenzie Wenger and junior Addyson Lacey each notched an RBI.

G-E-T 10, Luther 8

After giving up five runs in the second inning, the Red Hawks (8-14, 6-6) responded with seven unanswered runs over the next two frames for a road Coulee Conference win.

The Knights (13-7, 6-5) managed two hits in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to match up to G-E-T, who got seven strikeouts from Shayna Kirkey in a complete game effort.

Sophomore first baseman Caroline Mack led G-E-T at the plate, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Senior Maggie Bistodeau went 2 for 4 with a team-high two RBIs.

Luther senior Jolene Jordahl went 2 for 4 as the only multi-hit batter for the Knights. She also struck out four batters in 2⅓ innings of relief.

GIRLS GOLF

Winona’s team had some troubles at a quad at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester, but junior Marin Keller thrived at the meet.

Keller placed second overall at the meet, shooting an 83, two strokes ahead of third-place Rochester John Marshall senior Ava Fevold’s 85 and two strokes behind Albert Lea’s Alyssa Jensen, who won at 81.

As a team, the Winhawks took fourth out of four at 421, with Albert Lea winning at 353.

BOYS TENNIS

La Crosse Aquinas 5, Cotter 2

The Ramblers lost a cross-state road matchup against the Blugolds.

Cotter picked up its two wins in singles, with three singles player Hamilton Brewer beating Jaedin Silcox 6-1, 6-2 and four singles player Logan Granseth beating Tegan Schott 6-1, 6-3.

Aquinas picked up wins in all three of the doubles matchups.