High school sports roundup: C-FC boys hoops bounces back

Cochrane-Fountain City’s boys basketball team bounced back from a loss Thursday night to win a nonconference game Friday at home against Viroqua.

The Pirates (8-7) had a pair of players tied atop the scoresheet as sophomore Cameron Lipinski and senior Andrew Bissen each had 13 points for C-FC with junior Austin Arnburg adding eight and sophomore Landen Halverson picking up seven.

The Blackhawks (1-13) were led by a tie as well, with Tyler Quackenbusch and Clayton Weston each scoring eight.

Rochester John Marshall 64, Winona 45

The Winhawks (6-7, 5-6) dropped a home Big 9 Conference matchup against the Rockets (5-10, 4-7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winona 52, Rochester John Marshall 37

The Winhawks (6-10, 5-8) hit the road and took down the Rockets (2-14, 2-11), their fourth win in the past six games.

Lewiston-Altura 71, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

The Cardinals (5-12, 3-9) snapped a two-game losing streak with a road Three Rivers Conference victory over the Falcons (0-17, 0-10).