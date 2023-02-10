Cochrane-Fountain City’s girls basketball team lost a matchup of two of the top teams in the Dairyland Conference on Friday, falling 72-54 against Blair-Taylor in Fountain City.

The Wildcats clinched the Dairyland for the fourth season in a row with the win, staying unbeaten at 22-0 overall and 12-0 in conference, while the loss snapped an 11-game winning streak by C-FC.

An early-season matchup between the two schools was much closer, with the Pirates (16-7 overall, 10-3 conference) losing by a 64-62 margin on Dec. 9.

B-T’s dynamic duo of senior Lindsay Steien and junior Abby Thompson dominated the game, with Steien scoring 25 and Thompson scoring 23. Senior Lexi Lofgren added 10 points for the Wildcats.

A quartet of Pirates juniors hit double figures, with Bella Holzer leading the way with 14 points. Lexi Pronschinske was next with 13 and Emma Mann and Grace Wenger added 10 apiece.

Winona 66, Owatonna 58

The Winhawks (8-13, 6-11) picked up a single-digit road victory over the Huskies (8-14, 8-10) to snap a three-game losing skid.

Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37

The Cardinals (5-19) lost their seventh game in a row in a nonconference road tilt against the Superlarks (20-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winona 81, Owatonna 43

The Winhawks (8-10, 7-8) pulled off a big upset, defeating the second-best team in the Big 9 Conference so far in a 38-point rout over the Huskies (15-5, 12-4).

Owatonna started a six-game winning streak with a 78-56 victory over Winona on Jan. 23, only for the Winhawks to snap it with their second win in a row.

Holmen 68, GET 62 (OT)

Just one night after a one-point loss, the Red Hawks lost another close game in an overtime nonconference loss against the Vikings.

Holmen (10-10) led by a 27-25 score at halftime, but G-E-T (10-10) had the edge in the second half to force overtime with a 54-54 tie.

The Vikings closed out the victory with a 14-8 margin in extra time.

G-E-T junior Cody Schmitz led all scorers with 35 points, joined in double figures by junior Braden Anibas, who had 11.

Senior Drew Tengblad led Holmen with 19 points, followed by a 16-point night from sophomore Kaden Wilber.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona/Cotter 8, Worthington 0

The Winhawks (7-11-2) handily won a home nonconference game, defeating the Trojans (3-16).

Senior Wesylee Kohner started things off with the only first period goal, scoring unassisted at 8:33 to put Winona ahead for good.

Teis Larsen started a four-goal second period with a power play goal at 2:33, assisted by Aven Prodzinski. Larsen would add five more assists for a six-point game to lead the way for the Winhawks.

Kohner added the final goal of the second period for Winona’s only multi-goal game.

Prodzinski had a goal and two assists and senior Aiden Kronebusch scored a goal with an assist to round out the Winhawks’ multi-point performers.

Chase Rumpca, Myron St. George and Roman Kauphusman each had one goal in the win.

Junior goaltender Michael Dubek made 19 saves in the shutout effort.