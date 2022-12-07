High school sports roundup: C-FC girls hoops stay unbeaten in conference play

Cochrane-Fountain City’s girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in Dairyland Conference play Tuesday night, hitting the road and defeating Eleva-Strum 68-51.

The Pirates (4-1 overall, 2-0 conference) had a slight lead at halftime, outscoring the Cardinals (2-4, 1-2) by a 31-28 margin. However, C-FC kicked it into gear in the second half, outpacing E-S 37-23 in the final 18 minutes.

C-FC junior Bella Holzer led all scorers with 19 points. Fellow juniors Emma Mann and Alexis Pronschinske also hit double digits, scoring 13 and 12 respectively.

Eleva-Strum was led by 14 points from senior Maddy Bertrang.

Dover-Eyota 75, Lewiston-Altura 47

The Cardinals (0-3, 0-3) dropped a home matchup by 28 points against the Eagles (3-0, 1-0).

D-E built up a 44-20 lead by halftime, and kept the pressure on from there.

Eagles sophomore Miranda Palamby led all scorers with 19 points, adding 18 rebounds as well for a double-double.

L-A had a player with a double-double as well, with junior Natalie Lubinski scoring 16 points with 10 rebounds. Senior Kylie Verthein led the Cardinals in scoring in the game with 18 points.

Bangor 58, G-E-T 28

The Cardinals (0-3) took care of the RedHawks (1-4) on the road, led by 22 points by Nora Tucker.

Tucker scored 13 in the first half before Bangor had an impressive 33-12 second half to put G-E-T away. Anna Fronk added 10 for the Cardinals. Shayna Kirkey had a team-high 12 for the RedHawks.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bangor 67, G-E-T 58

The Cardinals (1-1) held off the Red Hawks (2-2) on the road behind 18 points from senior wing Dustin McDonald and gave first-year coach Nick Meacham his first victory.

Junior wing Cody Schmitz had 38 points for G-E-T, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Bangor on its way to their first win. Senior guard Tanner Jones added 15 points for the RedHawks. G-E-T’s senior guard Will Mack had 10.

Lewiston-Altura 67, Dover-Eyota 64

The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) stayed undefeated on the season, beating the Eagles (0-3, 0-1) by three points in the Three Rivers Conference opener.

La Crescent-Hokah 64, Cotter 48

The Ramblers (1-3, 0-1) dropped their Three Rivers Conference debut, falling by 16 points at home against the Lancers (2-1, 1-0).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Black River Falls 4, Winona 0

The Tigers shutout the Winhawks (3-5) to collect a victory at Milt Lunda Memorial Arena.

BOYS HOCKEY

Rochester Mayo 4, Winona 3

The Winhawks (0-2, 0-1) lost a close matchup at home in their Big 9 Conference debut, falling by one goal to the Spartans (1-2-1).