High school sports roundup: C-FC girls hoops wins fourth straight

Cochrane-Fountain City’s girls basketball team dominated its way to the squad’s fourth-consecutive win Friday night.

The Pirates (9-6, 7-2) jumped ahead early and coasted to victory in a 58-32 win over Dairyland Conference foe Alma/Pepin (9-5, 3-3).

C-FC built up a 30-11 margin by halftime, adding seven points to the deficit in the second half to close out a 26-point victory.

Pirates junior guard Emma Mann led all scorers with 21 points, with junior forward Bella Holzer scoring 18 and junior forward Alexis Pronschinske added 12.

Sophomore wing Finley Noll had 11 points for Alma/Pepin, the team’s only player in double digits.

Winona 59, Northfield 38

The Winhawks (3-8, 2-6) snapped a five-game Big 9 Conference losing streak, defeating the Raiders (2-10, 2-7) by 21 points in Northfield.

Winona took charge early with a 26-17 lead by halftime, then added to its margin of victory in a 33-21 second-half performance.

Winhawks junior MacKenzi Simmons led all scorers with 18 points, and eighth grader Alivia Bell was close behind with 16 points.

Rochester Lourdes 67, Lewiston-Altura 35

The Cardinals (3-9) dropped a home nonconference contest against the reigning Section 1AA champ Eagles (12-2).

Lourdes took a 36-19 lead by halftime and finished off the game with a 31-16 margin in the second half.

Rochester senior Emily Bowron led all scorers with 19 points, and Eagles senior Ella Hopkins added 10 points.

Senior Kylie Verthein led L-A with a double-double, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Rushford-Peterson 63, Lyle-Pacelli 16

The Trojans (9-6) won their third-straight game with a nonconference road victory over the Athletics (1-10).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Blair-Taylor 56, C-FC 41

The Pirates (5-4, 2-3) lost by 15 points in a Dairyland clash against the Wildcats (5-6, 2-3).

B-T rode a 20-point performance by sophomore guard Ethan Kniseley, with senior forward Evan Nehring adding 18 points.

Sophomore Cameron Lipinski led C-FC with 12, followed closely by junior Drew Wicka’s 11.

Lyle-Pacelli 62, Rushford-Peterson 40

The Trojans (5-6) lost by 22 points on the road in a nonconference matchup against the Athletics (10-2).

WRESTLING

Aquinas Quad

The Aquinas High School wrestling team avenged one of its losses this season, then added two more nonconference victories to sweep a quadrangular at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Friday.

The Blugolds' biggest victory was a 42-21 decision over Prairie du Cien. Aquinas also beat Wrightstown 56-16 and won a tiebreaker with G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro after the teams tied at 36.

Junior Jake Fitzpatrick (24-1) won all three of his matches, collecting pins at 113 against the Titans and 120 against Wrightstown. He also beat PdC's Mason Hird 5-3 at 120 in that dual.

Senior Tate Flege (23-2) also won both matches he wrestled at 160 to go with a forfeit he accepted against the Blackhawks. Senior Calvin Hargrove (19-6) had a pin and major decision but suffered a 6-3 loss at the hands of G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Ben Peterson (22-2) at 172.

Junior David Malin (24-2) had two pins and a technical fall at 182, and freshman Tyson Martin (21-6) had a pin and two technical falls at 195 for the Blugolds.

Peterson went unbeaten with one pin for the Titans at 170, picking up one of their five wins in a 44-25 dual loss to Prairie du Chien. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro also beat Wrightstown 42-27.