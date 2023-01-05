High school sports roundup: Cardinals girls win second in a row

After picking up their first win of the season last week, the Lewiston-Altura girls basketball team won its first Three Rivers Conference contest and second game in a row Thursday night.

The Cardinals (2-7 overall, 1-5 conference) led narrowly at halftime, but pulled away in the second period en route to a 57-31 victory at home over Wabasha-Kellogg (0-9, 0-6).

L-A held a 23-20 lead at the break, but outscored the Falcons 34-11 in the final 18 minutes to finish off the double-digit win.

Senior Kylie Verthein led all scorers with 20 points, joined in double figures by junior Natalie Lubinski’s 12 points. Junior Tiegan Prigge had just two points, but grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals.

W-K was led by Ileana deAngel-Edelbach, who scored 12 points.

P-E-M 48, Rushford-Peterson 42

The Trojans (6-6, 2-4) lost a close contest against the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-1), falling by six points in a road Three Rivers Conference matchup.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston-Altura 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 74

The Cardinals (5-3, 2-1) pulled off a second-half comeback in a narrow home conference win over the Falcons (4-3, 2-1).

W-K built up a 48-38 lead by halftime, but L-A outscored the opposition 40-26 in the second half to seal the four-point victory.

It was an even scoring performance from the Cardinals, with junior Owen Sommer leading the way with 14 points, sophomore Wyatt Kriedermacher next up at 13 and senior Cole Kriedermacher adding 12.

Falcons senior Parker Springer led all scorers with 18 points in the game.

G-E-T 75, Arcadia 31

The Red Hawks (4-4, 1-0) scored early and often in their Coulee Conference opener, a 44-point home win over the Raiders (3-3, 0-2).

G-E-T had a pair of players score 20 or more points, as junior Braden Anibas led all scorers with 27 and junior Cody Schmitz hit 20 exactly.

Arcadia was led by a 17-point night from junior Maverick Drazkowski.

BOYS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 5, Winona 1

The Winhawks (2-5-1, 0-3-1) had a two-game winning streak snapped in a road Big 9 Conference matchup against the Tigers (9-3, 2-2).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 7, Winona 0

The Winhawks (4-10, 3-5) were shut out by the Tigers (8-6, 5-2) in a home conference matchup.

WRESTLING

G-E-T/Mel-Min 63, Arcadia 18

The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op took on the Raiders in a dual meet, winning handily.

The Titans picked up two forfeits for 12 points before the teams hit the mat, and only lost three bouts throughout the rest of the match.

Jackson Blaken (132 pounds), Carson Koss (145), Gunnar Johnson (160), Calvin Daivs (170), Max Knapmiller (195), Brayden Lockington (220) and Cisco Jimenez (285) all won by fall in the meet.

LARP triangular

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson hosted Triton and Kenyon-Wanamingo for a tri, and the Screaming Eagles split their duals against the pair of foes.

LARP had a tough time against K-W, losing 62-9.

Andrew Wilkemeyer picked up a win with a pin in the heavyweight class, and Titan Tekautz earned three points with a 10-7 decision at 145 pounds.

LARP had better luck against the Cobras, winning 66-28 thanks in part to six forfeits.

Christian Zibrowski (106), Camdyn Anderson (160), Zach Plank (170), Jackson Bergan (220) and Wilkemeyer all won with pins in the second matchup.