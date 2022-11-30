High school sports roundup: Cody Schmitz scores 39, but G-E-T boys basketball team beaten in OT

MAUSTON, Wis. — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School junior Cody Schmitz exploded for 39 points, but that didn’t lead to a victory over Mauston on Tuesday.

Junior Brock Massey scored 34 points for the Golden Eagles and hit a basket with 1.2 seconds left in overtime to give them a 64-63 victory over the Red Hawks (1-1).

G-E-T faced an eight-point deficit late in regulation before battling back to tie the nonconference game.

Jackson Burns added nine points for the Red Hawks.

Schmitz is averaging 34.5 points per game for G-E-T.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Chatfield 64, Lewiston-Altura 47

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Cardinals lost their season opener and had their losing streak reach three games.

Nonconference

Byron 65, Winona 51

The Winhawks (0-1) dropped their season opener and have lost 13 straight games dating back to last season.

Byron held a three-point lead at halftime, 28-25, but outscored Winona by 11 in the second half.

Bears sophomore Kendra Harvey led all scorers with 24 points.

Winona's top scorer was a tie between junior Marin Keller and sophomore Lex Vesel with 13 points apiece.

Sparta 73, G-E-T 35

GALESVILLE — The Spartans (2-2) even up their record with a blowout road victory over the Red Hawks (0-3).

Freshman Tiana Leis had 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting and 12 rebounds for the Spartans, who led 32-20 at the half. Freshman Elexa Jones added 15 points with eight free throws on nine attempts and six rebounds